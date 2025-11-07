Poonawalla Group’s Chairman Yohan Poonawalla invest in Macron Group to change India’s $380B logistics sector

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: In a remarkable move set to accelerate growth and innovation in multi-vertical industries, billionaire industrialists and philanthropists Yohan and Michelle Poonawalla and their associate partners have announced their investment in Macron Group, a diversified enterprise specialising in integrated supply chain solutions, record management and logistics parks. With Poonawalla Group’s strategic investment, Macron Group is set to harness opportunities in India’s booming logistics sector while fast-tracking its technology-driven growth across diverse business verticals.

Macron Group is known for its holistic approach to business operations, combining cutting-edge technology, research, and operational expertise to deliver integrated solutions across its diverse sectors. The company’s focus on efficiency, scalability, and innovation positions it as a key player in the rapidly evolving landscape of industrial and logistics services.

“Investing in Macron Group is aligned with our belief in supporting enterprises that drive meaningful innovation and operational excellence,” said Yohan Poonawalla, Chairman of Poonawalla Group. “Macron Group’s vision of integrating technology with strategic business solutions resonates with our approach of fostering impactful ventures. We're bringing not just capital, but our ecosystem and network to help them scale aggressively”

Michelle Poonawalla, Director of Poonawalla Group, added, “We see immense potential in Macron Group’s multi-vertical model and its focus on building sustainable, scalable solutions. This partnership reflects our commitment to investing in businesses that are redefining their sectors while creating tangible value for stakeholders.”

Mr Sagar Didwal, Founder, Macron Group, commented, “We are honoured to welcome Poonawalla Group as strategic partners. Their expertise, vision, and support will be instrumental in accelerating our growth, expanding our capabilities, and reinforcing our commitment to delivering innovative, integrated solutions across our sectors.”

Poonawalla Group’s investment in Macron Group marks another milestone in their strategy of nurturing innovative, purpose-led businesses. Through such partnerships, Poonawalla group aims to empower enterprises that contribute to economic growth, foster technological advancement, and create meaningful impact across industries.

