Popular Smart ROs in India (May 2026): The Next Upgrade Cycle

The evolution of household appliances follows a predictable trajectory. Manual operation gives way to automation, which eventually matures into smart, connected ecosystems. Air purifiers offer detailed air quality parameters and remind you of filter changes before they’re due, washing machines can diagnose their own mechanical faults, and lighting systems offer responsive, app-controlled experiences. Water purifiers are now entering this exact same upgrade cycle. As pollution increases, urban water quality fluctuates and maintenance costs rise, water purifiers too are evolving from basic filtration and hardware into transparent, trackable appliances.

Water purifiers have been treated as a "black box" appliance for a long time. Consumers were never sure if clean water was being dispensed. They had little to no visibility into the actual condition of the machine or the quality of the output until a service technician arrived.

Now, the defining characteristic of the smart RO category is the integration of app-connected monitoring that shifts control right back to the user.

Key Features of Smart ROs

- Real-time Water Quality Tracking

- Filter Life Visibility

- Consumption/Usage Tracking

- Alerts and Diagnostics

This visibility and transparency changes the role of the purifier itself. It is no longer just a filtration device operating in the background, but an appliance users can monitor, understand and manage. The shift is subtle but important. Value is moving beyond purification performance and toward transparency, control and predictability.

Why is this Important for Indian Consumers?

Across major metropolitan areas, water conditions are becoming increasingly variable. Cities like Delhi frequently deal with ammonia spikes in their municipal supply. Districts in Karnataka and Rajasthan face elevated nitrates, while parts of West Bengal manage arsenic contamination.

Municipal pipelines are frequently supplemented by private tanker deliveries or blended with borewell water during seasonal shortages, which adds to the variability. Because of this the water that reaches the tap fluctuates daily and consumers are recognizing that basic filtration is no longer sufficient.

Buyers have also become more accustomed to the convenience of connected appliances across their homes, their tolerance for hidden or unpredictable maintenance costs has plummeted. Visibility into the health of the machine and the quality of the water is rapidly transitioning from a luxury feature to a core purchase factor.

Comparison of the Current Product Landscape

We have listed and compared key components of the 5 smart water purifiers as seen below —



Model Price Purification Filter life Warranty Cost of Ownership Ease of Daily Use 1 Native M1Pro ₹ 17,499 RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline 2-year filter life Comprehensive 2-year renewable warranty Low High 2 Atomberg Intellon ₹ 17,999 RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline 2-year filter life Comprehensive 2-year warranty (renews only on replaced parts) Low High 3 Native M2 Pro ₹ 18,999 RO+UV+Minerals+Auto TDS adjustment 2-year filter life Comprehensive 2-year renewable warranty Low High 4 Aquaguard Ritz ₹ 16,999 RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+Copper+MTDS 2-year filter life Incomprehensive 2-year warranty High Low 5 KENT Sapphire IoT RO ₹ 23,500 RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+Copper+MTDS Not mentioned Incomprehensive 1-year warranty with 3 years of free service Medium Medium

The Native M1 Pro Water Purifier is the smarter version of the selling, Native M1. It runs full multi-stage RO + UV purification, enriched with copper, alkaline and minerals — no bypassing, no MTDS — delivering consistent 100% RO output regardless of what's coming through the tap.

Like other Native purifiers, it is designed for simple, hassle-free use. However, what changes the daily experience, compared to the M1, is the app. The M1 Pro surfaces real-time input and output TDS levels, filter health, consumption data, and service alerts before you'd think to check. You're no longer dependent on a technician to tell you the state of your machine.

The filter lasts two years, keeping service visits and long-term costs low. The warranty is unconditional for two years and renews again for 2 years for ₹5,000, including the filter change — no surprise costs, no fine print.

For households that want clean water, predictable ownership, and easy visibility, the M1 Pro is a great choice.





Atomberg Intellon The Intellon stands out because of its adaptive purification technology combined with smart, connected features. However, this same adaptive purification feature can be a concern. The purifier automatically switches from RO to UV+UF filtration when it detects low TDS levels. While this may seem efficient, TDS only measures how many solids are dissolved in the water and not what those substances are. This means water quality could sometimes be compromised, making the feature a potential weak point unless you are confident that your source water is safe to drink.

The Intellon also offers a two-year filter life and app-based monitoring. Like other smart purifiers, it provides real-time updates on TDS levels, filter health, and service alerts. That said, its long-term ownership cost can vary. Filters may need to be replaced as they choke, which can lead to more frequent service calls and service bills. Since the warranty renews only on replaced filters, and not on spare parts or electricals, costs can add up over time, making overall ownership less predictable.

Overall, it is a strong and well-designed product. However, the possibility of switching from RO to UV makes it a slightly risky choice for those who want consistent purification.

The M2 Pro offers everything the M1 Pro does — 100% RO filtration, two-year filter life, real-time app monitoring, the same unconditional two-year warranty that renews for ₹5,000 with no surprise costs — and then goes further on the experience.

The interface is touch-based, with preset dispensing options that let you fill a glass, a bottle, or a vessel without standing over the machine. Those presets aren't fixed either: the app lets you customise the exact volume dispensed for each, so it matches your actual bottles rather than an approximation. And with an inbuilt battery, dispensing works even during power cuts — the water in the tank stays accessible when you need it most.

For buyers who want a more premium smart RO where the hardware, the app, and the daily experience all feel like a complete upgrade, the M2 Pro is the one.

Aquaguard Ritz The Aquaguard Ritz Pro brings together RO, UV, and UF purification with smart, connected features such as real-time TDS tracking, device health updates, and service alerts. It also comes with a two-year filter life, making it a capable and feature-rich option on paper. However, some independent tests have shown that the filter efficiency decreases drastically by the end of the 2 years, leading to a lot of wastewater and is subject to input water quality conditions.

The product comes with an unclear 2-year warranty and relies more heavily on an AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract) approach for upkeep. This means that users are likely to incur increased long-term costs, making its overall cost of ownership higher compared to competitors.