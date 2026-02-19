Posters invoking Kejriwal surface in Delhi as parties trade claims at one-year mark

Political sparring sharpened in Delhi on February 19, 2026, after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said posters and hoardings carrying the slogan “Ek saal, Dilli behaal, yaad aa rahe Kejriwal” had appeared in parts of the city as the BJP-led government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta approached the completion of one year in office. The party described the messaging as a reflection of public mood and sought to frame it as a comparison between the present administration and AAP’s earlier tenure.

Advertisement

At a press conference, Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj cited what he called worsening traffic conditions in central Delhi, saying the briefing began late because congestion had persisted for the past three days and that some taxi drivers were reluctant to enter the area. He used the episode to argue that day-to-day commuting problems had become more frequent, and claimed the public was beginning to “miss” the previous government’s approach to city management.

Bharadwaj and other AAP leaders also raised questions about public services, alleging that neighbourhood clinics had become inactive in some locations and that waiting times in government hospitals had increased. They argued that the pace of improvement in government schools was no longer visible, and linked public dissatisfaction to recurring complaints about water supply disruptions and sanitation issues in some localities. The party also cited episodes of high air pollution and said traffic jams were becoming routine.

Advertisement

AAP’s statement relied largely on citizen complaints and the party’s assessment of service delivery. It did not provide official data to substantiate the claims. The party, however, reiterated that its earlier “Delhi model” was built around reforms in government schools, primary healthcare through mohalla clinics, and subsidised electricity and water, arguing that the comparison was now being made by residents based on daily experience rather than political messaging.

The posters referenced by AAP do not appear to carry photographs of political leaders, according to the party, and instead display only the slogan. AAP suggested that the focus on a name—Arvind Kejriwal—indicated discomfort within the ruling party about a public comparison. The BJP has not issued a specific public response on the posters themselves.

Advertisement

The Delhi government has also not released a point-by-point rebuttal to AAP’s allegations on the functioning of clinics, schools, water supply and sanitation. In public comments over the past two weeks, however, the Chief Minister and senior BJP leaders have highlighted ongoing and proposed projects, and have framed the first year as focused on initiating works and putting systems in place.

Earlier this month, Gupta presented what she described as a “report card” for the Shalimar Bagh assembly constituency, outlining works worth ₹250 crore and “major projects” worth ₹10,000 crore, and said the booklet listed projects completed, initiated and planned during the year.

The government has also highlighted initiatives in public transport. On February 9, the administration flagged off a batch of 500 electric buses for the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and launched an electric inter-state service between Delhi and Panipat. At the event, Gupta said the city aimed to expand the electric bus fleet to 7,500 by the end of 2026 and to 14,000 by 2028.

Advertisement