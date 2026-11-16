Power ministry showcases energy storage, green hydrogen projects at IITF

The Ministry of Power has brought a range of energy technologies, infrastructure projects and Consumer-facing initiatives to the 45th India International Trade Fair, using its pavilion at Bharat Mandapam to present developments across the sector over the past decade.

Secretary Pankaj Agarwal inaugurated the pavilion on Sunday, November 15, and unveiled its brochure. Officials from the ministry and representatives of POWERGRID, NTPC, NHPC, PFC, REC, SJVN, THDC, EESL and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency attended the event. The fair, organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation, runs from November 13 to 27 under the theme “Vikas aur Virasat”.

Technology across the value chain The exhibition combines project models and interactive displays, including an immersive zone, kinetic wall, anamorphic 3D display, rotating LED installation and virtual reality models. A smart home display demonstrates energy-efficient appliances and smart energy solutions.

Among the technologies on show are carbon capture and utilisation and green chemical innovation at Pudimadaka, green hydrogen from waste using plasma oxy-gasification, and a model of the Pudimadaka Green Hydrogen Hub. The pavilion also features a CO2 battery based on a closed Brayton cycle, a vanadium redox flow battery and a battery energy storage system.

Infrastructure exhibits include 1,100 kV AC transmission, pumped storage projects and a regional development centre. POWERGRID is presenting PG AMRIT, an artificial intelligence initiative for transmission, while NHPC is displaying its “Surakshit Ujjawal Bhavishya” early warning system, including its application to glacial lake outburst floods. A nuclear awareness campaign is also part of the exhibition.

Consumer tools and awareness Several displays focus on how electricity systems and services reach consumers. A smart meter app demonstrates time-of-day functions, energy efficiency information, bill prediction and alerts for bill, load and limit breaches. The pavilion also includes a comparison of smart and traditional meters intended to address common misconceptions.

Other consumer-related exhibits include the India Energy Stack, the PM Surya Ghar scheme, peer-to-peer lending, a consumer energy passport and a smart energy-efficiency home. The ministry has also included an AI photo booth and selfie point, while children visiting the pavilion can interact with Chota Bheem characters.

Cultural programming, including street plays and flute and tabla performances, forms part of the visitor experience. The ministry said the pavilion offers a common platform for its constituent organisations to showcase their contributions to strengthening power infrastructure and advancing a sustainable and energy-secure nation.