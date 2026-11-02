POWERGRID reports ₹3,866 crore profit as capex reaches ₹16,864 crore

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹3,866 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, an 8% increase over the same quarter last year. Consolidated total income grew 3% year on year to ₹12,055 crore, according to the company's results for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27.

The Maharatna company, which operates under the Union ministry of power, reported standalone PAT of ₹3,819 crore and standalone total income of ₹11,900 crore for the quarter. The consolidated figures were ₹3,866 crore in PAT and ₹12,055 crore in total income.

Investment and asset base POWERGRID incurred consolidated capital expenditure of ₹16,864 crore up to September 30, while assets worth ₹9,300 crore were capitalised during the period. The capitalisation figure excludes foreign exchange rate variation and includes assets capitalised as finance leases.

The company's consolidated gross fixed assets stood at ₹3,29,852 crore at the end of the quarter. This figure includes gross lease receivables. The expenditure and asset additions indicate the scale of investment being undertaken across the company's transmission operations, while the reported figures cover the period up to the close of Q2FY27.

At the end of the quarter, POWERGRID and its subsidiaries operated 1,87,576 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and 293 substations. Their combined transformation capacity stood at 6,49,116 MVA. The company reported average transmission system availability of 99.81% up to Q2FY27.

Project bidding and dividend The company said it emerged as the successful bidder for six transmission projects under the tariff-based competitive bidding mechanism during Q2FY27. Five projects are part of the inter-state transmission system (ISTS), while one falls under the intra-state transmission system (InSTS).

Among the five inter-state projects is the ±800kV Barmer-II-South Kalamb high-voltage direct current (HVDC) project. The release did not provide project costs, implementation schedules or expected commissioning dates for the six projects.

POWERGRID also declared its first interim dividend for financial year 2026-27 at ₹3 per equity share. Each share has a face value of ₹10, making the declared dividend equivalent to 30% of the company's paid-up equity share capital.