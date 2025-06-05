Powering Events with Precision: Lighting designer Brian Casella on innovative energy solutions, green practices

Founder of BDC Realty LLC talks about precision and foresight in power management that are reshaping live productions.

An Interview with Brian Casella, Event Lighting Designer, Fox Haus Event Production.

Interviewer: In today’s fast-paced event industry, where immersive experiences rely heavily on precision power usage, innovative energy solutions are critical. We sat down with Brian Casella.

Q: Brian, thanks for joining us. Let’s start with the big picture. How would you describe the role of power management in event production today? Brian Casella: Power management has evolved from being a behind-the-scenes consideration to a strategic pillar of successful event production. In the past, you might throw down a few distro boxes and hope for the best. Now, with the complexity of modern events—video walls, intelligent lighting, integrated audio-visual systems—you need precision. Not just to ensure nothing fails, but to optimize performance, reduce waste, and meet environmental standards.

Q: Your lighting designs are known for their detail and reliability. How does power strategy factor into that? Brian Casella: It’s fundamental. A lighting design can only be as good as the infrastructure supporting it. I design with power in mind from day one. That means mapping out energy loads, balancing circuits, and leveraging intelligent distribution systems. We use metering and real-time monitoring to make adjustments on the fly. That level of control allows us to push the creative envelope without risking a blackout.

Q: Can you talk about some of the more innovative solutions you’ve adopted in recent years? Brian Casella: One major innovation is modular hybrid power systems—combining grid power, generators, and even solar for outdoor events. We're also seeing growth in battery storage units that can handle heavy loads with zero emissions. Another big shift is data-driven power planning. Using software that models power draw across the timeline of the event helps us preempt issues and scale more efficiently. And of course, smart distribution panels that offer per-channel control and diagnostics have become a game-changer.

Q: Sustainability is a growing concern. How are you addressing environmental impact in your projects? Brian Casella: That’s where precision really shines. By knowing exactly how much power each element draws, we can scale back without compromising the experience. We're replacing older fixtures with LED alternatives, using power factor correction to reduce waste, and scheduling intelligent on/off cycles. For clients who value green practices, we also provide power usage reports post-event, showing how efficient the production was.

Q: With all this complexity, how do you ensure the crew stays aligned on the plan? Brian Casella: Communication is everything. We start with a detailed power map and distribute it to every department head. I also build contingencies into the plan—redundant feeds, extra cabling, mobile UPS units—so if something goes wrong, we’re covered. During load-in, we hold a power check walkthrough, making sure everyone understands the layout and how to troubleshoot. Precision is about preparation more than anything.

Q: What advice would you give to up-and-coming designers or producers who want to level up their power management game? Brian Casella: First, treat power as a design element—not just a technical requirement. Study your gear, learn the math, and don’t be afraid to over-communicate. Second, build strong relationships with your electricians and vendors. They’re your best allies. And third, stay curious. New tools and technologies are emerging constantly. The teams that adapt quickly will be the ones driving innovation in the years to come.

Q: What’s next for you in this space? Brian Casella: I'm currently exploring portable, self-contained power solutions for pop-up events and remote locations. There’s a huge demand for fast deployment without sacrificing sophistication. We’re also working on integrating energy reporting into client-facing dashboards so production teams can prove ROI and environmental responsibility in real time. It's an exciting time to be in this industry.

Interviewer: Thanks, Brian. It’s clear that when it comes to powering events with precision, you’re not just keeping up—you’re leading the charge.

