Praful Hinge: I had written this somewhere that Id take 4-5 wickets on debut

Hyderabad, Apr 13 (PTI) "I wrote it down somewhere that I could take four or five wickets on debut," said Sunrisers Hyderabad's Praful Hinge (4/34) after a historic outing against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL on Monday.

The Vidarbha pacer turned his manifestation into reality with a sensational three-wicket first over burst that effectively dismantled the table-toppers' chase of 217 before it even began.

Hinge ran through RR's in-form top order in a stunning opening spell of 2-0-6-4 which paved the way for SRH's massive win by 57 runs and first defeat in five matches for the visitors.

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"I had written this somewhere that I will take 4-5 wickets on my debut. I thought of dominating the powerplay. I believe in it (manifestation)," Hinge told the broadcaster after the match.

"At the age of 13, I started cricket. Did not know what leather ball cricket was. Asked my father to join a club. But he said I was too young. Then he just took me there, and I kept playing after it. Want to dedicate this award to my family."

Hinge claimed he had told his teammates that he would dismiss RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi off a bouncer.

"I had told people that I would bowl a bouncer to him and get him out. I just wanted to get him out. Varun bhai (our bowling coach) helped me plan it, so thank you," he said.

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Hinge's four-for was accompanied by a fine spell by another debutant pacer Sakib Hussain, who claimed 4/24.

"Every player hopes for a debut like this, so it feels really good. I'm very happy. The (SRH) bowling coach informed me a day before the game that I would be playing. From then on, my focus was simply on performing well. Mentally, I prepared myself to give my best," Hussain said.

"Varun (Aaron) bhai has been working with me for the past four years. Whatever improvement you see in my bowling is because of him. I give him full credit. It felt amazing. To have such a performance in my debut match is very special," he added.

SRH skipper Ishan Kishan said it was crucial for his side to gauge the hunger in their uncapped fast bowlers Hinge and Hussain.

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"You also have to look how hungry your young bowlers are, how motivated they feel and you know how much they are hungry to play these games and I think they were working out throughout the season," he said.

"They were working with fielding, our bowling coach Varun Aaron and they were just trying to give their best, talking to all the experienced players. They especially did well in the practice matches as well, so I think this was the right move today," Kishan added.

Kishan said he found communicating with the bowlers difficult while keeping wickets.

"As a captain, I felt, you know, there was some miscommunication going on. You're not able to communicate with your bowlers what the plans are. So it's better to be there, discuss with them what they're going to bowl so that we can feel, set the field accordingly," Kishan said.

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Rajasthan captain Riyan Parag conceded he had not come across the two SRH pacers who ran through his side.

"I haven't seen them a lot in domestic cricket. I think I played Sakib once, Bihar versus Assam. But they bowled beautifully. Considering the pressure of the home crowd supporting them and chanting their names, the way they bowled in the first four or five overs was really impressive," Parag said.

Parag said he felt bowling second might have been the right call.

"We lost back-to-back wickets, credit to the way they bowled. There were probably a few miscalculations from our side as well, but we will just take this as a blip and not think about it too much," Parag said.

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"I felt bowling second might have been better, probably because we lost wickets early. It was a little sticky with the new ball while it had shine. Once the shine wore off, it slowed down a bit.