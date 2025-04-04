Pranavi T-4 with five holes still to play in Rd 1 of Joburg Open

Johannesburg, Apr 4 (PTI) India's Pranavi Urs was in fine form at 5-under through 13 holes before play was suspended in the opening round of the Joburg Ladies Open due to a flooded course at the Modderfontein Golf Club here.

When play was suspended, eight groups were yet to complete their rounds and will resume on Friday. Pranavi, tied for fourth with five holes remaining, is among them.

England's Mimi Rhodes was able to finish 18 holes and continue her dream start in her rookie season, to lead with a round of 65 (-8) on the Par-73 course.

Pranavi, a former winner on her home Tour, started with a bogey on the Par-5 tenth but then recovered quickly with five birdies on the remaining eight holes on the back nine. She added one more on the second.

Rhodes led at 8-under with Casandra Alexander of South Africa second at 7-under and Singapore’s Shannon Tan (6-under) at third.

Apart from Pranavi the other Indians had completed their round with Diksha Dagar (71) at T-21. Avani Prashanth and Tvesa Malik had a rough day with 4-over 77 each and were T-107th and will need a low second round to make the cut.

Ireland’s Lauren Walsh and Pranavi are currently in a tie for fourth place.