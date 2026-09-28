Prasidh Krishna: Maturing fast into main act from sidekick

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 28 (PTI) Prasidh Krishna's 10-0-60-2 spell naturally failed to attract a deeper analysis after Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav ripped the West Indies with magical acts, fashioning India's eight-wicket stroll in the first ODI.

But Prasidh's effort against the Caribbeans here on Sunday gave enough indications of a bowler who is willing to bend his back for the team even in oppressive conditions.

"Hard lengths is something that I've been doing all my life. I was slightly on the shorter side and we have been working for quite some time now. When you come in, knowing what exactly has to be done, there is clarity within the team, there is clarity inside me as to what I do when I come in," Prasidh said in the post-match press conference.

True to his strength, the pacer produced two accurate back of the length deliveries to get rid of Keacy Carty and Roston Chase to impede the tourists further amidst Kuldeep's strikes.

"There is enough communication going on. So, all of those things accumulate and help me bowl well," he added.

But the spell is also significant from a different angle. Frontline pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are in Japan for the Asian Games duties and an off-colour Mohammed Siraj, perhaps, did not invoke enough confidence in management to warrant a place in the eleven.

So, that left Prasidh to operate with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Gurnoor Brar, all of seven ODIs old. Suddenly, Prasidh's experience gained across over 29 ODIs made him the lead pacer of the group.

The 30-year-old enjoyed that role.

"Yeah, it is very important. Gurnoor and I have spent two years now at Gujarat Titans. So, we have that rapport. But it's the ability that you have within the team to talk to each other. We have been working on communicating even during games.

In that context, knowing each other personally helps because you know what somebody's working on, what somebody's good at, what his strengths etc. So that just helps each other when you are under pressure and you can just chat to each other and help them out," he elaborated.

Perhaps, Prasidh will be asked to that role more often from hereon, as Bumrah will be unavailable on occasions owing to workload management and the air of uncertainty around Hardik Pandya has only thickened.

The return of other quicks like Harshit Rana and Akash Deep is still being ascertained, leaving Prasidh to manage the younger lot.

However, the Karnataka man believes that Indian cricket has enough flow of talent to tackle any situation.

"Yeah, we see a lot of fast bowlers coming in. It's really good for the Indian cricket team. You keep pushing each other and every time we go into nets, we know the kind of bowlers that we're bowling amongst.

"You're always communicating with each other, trying to push each other to do better. I would say Indian cricket, in terms of fast bowling, is in pretty good hands," he noted.

However, that does not mean Prasidh can ignore his own craft.

Prasidh began the day here with a 3-0-9-0 spell when the West Indian openers Justin Greaves and John Campbell were scoring in excess of seven runs an over in the initial segment.

Prasidh's figures stood a more impressive 6-0-26-1 at the end of his second spell.

But his last four overs between 43rd and 49th overs went for 34 runs as Amir Jangoo peeled off some excellent pulls off the India pacer.

Prasidh too acknowledged it.

"Every single session we go in, we are looking to improve at something and every game poses a different kind of a challenge. Definitely, slog overs is something that I am personally trying to get better at and as a team as well, we would like to address that phase and get better at it," he added.

Prasidh then also shared his thoughts on two of his teammates who seemed to be getting better with each passing game.

Kohli's brilliant unbeaten 139 off 88 balls left him waxing eloquent about the former captain's knock.

"It was unbelievable. Honestly, sitting outside, we were thinking, what do we bowl to him at that moment.

"He was striking the ball really, really well. All of us have grown up watching Virat Kohli and to see him do what he did today was unbelievable," he said.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep, who was later adjudged player of the match, was no less splendid.

"All of us know what Kuldeep can do and to see him get these rewards is very pleasing. All of us have seen the kind of work that he has put in. He is working relentlessly.