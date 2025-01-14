New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) United Spirits Ltd (USL), an entity of British multinational alcoholic beverage company Diageo, has announced the appointment of Praveen Someshwar as its next CEO, while the incumbent Hina Nagarajan will move towards a global role, as part of top level reshuffle.

Someshwar has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer - Designate and will closely work with Nagarajan up to March 31, 2025, according to a statement from USL.

"Further, effective 1st April, 2025, Praveen Someshwar will assume office as the new Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company in accordance with the applicable law and upon receipt of necessary approvals," it added.

Meanwhile, Nagarajan who steered USL for almost four years will be taking up a new role within the Diageo group and has accordingly tendered her resignation as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from March 31, 2025.

For the last five years, Someshwar has been MD and CEO of HT Media Ltd, one of India's largest media groups, where he leads multiple digital, print and radio outlets including India's second largest newspaper Hindustan Times and business daily Mint.

Prior to HT Media, he had a 24-year career with PepsiCo, working in a variety of general management, finance, and strategy roles in India and the wider Asia Pacific region.

In 2009 he was appointed CEO of PepsiCo's South Asia beverage business, and in 2012 moved on to become CEO of PepsiCo India's foods business.

From 2014-2018 he was SVP and General Manager for PepsiCo for North Asia and parts of SE Asia, based in Hong Kong, leading a portfolio of markets as well as leading the sales function for Pepsi's wider Asia Pacific region.

Someshwar is an alumnus of Delhi University and a Chartered Accountant as well as a Cost & Management Accountant by qualification.

USL, now Diageo India, operates in India with over 50 spirit brands, including McDowell, Royal Challenge, Smirnoff, Johnnie Walker, Black & White, Baileys, and Signature, among others.