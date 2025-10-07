Precision and Progress: Kauvery Hospitals, Electronic City Becomes South India’s Dual-Certified GI Surgery Centre

Every once in a while, healthcare produces a story that is less about the awards and more about the ecosystem of excellence behind it. This month, one such story comes from Kauvery Hospital, Electronic City, Bangalore. The hospital has been named a centre of excellence in hernia & abdominal wall reconstruction surgery by the Asia Pacific Hernia Society (APHS), making it the first corporate hospital in South India to achieve dual accreditation. This follows its 2024 recognition by the Hernia Society of India (HSI).

Behind this institutional milestone lies the steady hand of a surgeon whose skill has become something of a legend in his field Dr Ganesh Shenoy, Best Surgical Gastroenterologist in Bangalore, better known among his peers as “The Robot Man”

The Making of the “Robot Man” The title wasn’t created for marketing purposes. It was born during a live operative workshop, when senior members of the Hernia Society of India watched Dr Ganesh Shenoy¹ perform a laparoscopic hernia repair with striking precision, recognising him as “The Robot Man.”

That reputation has only grown. In the last three months alone, Dr Shenoy has performed more than 100+ + robotic-assisted GI Surgeries² at Kauvery Hospital, Electronic City, placing him among a rare handful of surgeons in India with such speed and consistency. For patients, it isn’t about the numbers. It’s the assurance of being operated on by someone who blends robotic precision with decades of surgical judgment.

Recognition from the Global Heavy Weight The APHS accreditation was conferred at the society’s 2025 annual congress in New Delhi, where Dr. S. Vijayabaskaran, Executive Director of Kauvery Hospitals (Bangalore & Hosur), received the honour alongside Dr. Shenoy.

“This recognition reflects Kauvery’s consistent investment in patient care, surgical innovation, and medical education,” said Dr Vijayabaskaran. “Dr Shenoy’s contribution to advancing gastrointestinal surgery in India is not only transformative for our institution but also for the profession at large.”

The recognition from APHS, coupled with the earlier certification from HIS, positions Kauvery among a select few corporate hospitals in India to meet international benchmarks not just for clinical performance, but also for academic & training contribution.

Building an Ecosystem of Surgical Innovation

Kauvery Hospital, Electronic City, over the years, has evolved from being a treatment centre to a hub for surgical training & innovation. The number tells the story. In the last five years, Dr Shenoy has conducted over 15 national training programmes, delivered 75 live operative demonstrations, and authored more than 35 peer-reviewed publications.

His lateral 3-port technique for extended extraperitoneal hernia repairs has been published in the international literature, while his mentorship has shaped surgical practice across India. More than 2,500 surgeons, spanning GI, oncology, urology, and gynaecology, have trained under him.

With over 1,000 complex hernia surgeries completed via laparoscopic and robotic methods, and recognition such as the Best Researcher Award 2023 from the Indian Association of Gastrointestinal Endo Surgeons, Dr. Shenoy is not just practising surgery; he is shaping how it is taught and standardised. Today, as Vice President - South Zone of the Hernia Society of India, and as faculty with IAGES and APHS, his influence continues to extend well beyond Bengaluru.

What This Means for Patients For patients, these recognitions translate into more than prestige. For individuals with recurrent hernias, abdominal wall reconstructions, or complex GI disorders³, Kauvery Hospitals offers reliable, advanced, and precision-driven surgical care. For those seeking robotic GI surgery, the institution offers access without the long waitlists often seen in other major centres.

The hospital has become a destination where complex cases meet predictable outcomes, strengthening Bengaluru’s standing as a healthcare hub.

Why This Matters India’s private healthcare sector is often critiqued for prioritising infrastructure over clinical depth. Kauvery challenges that narrative, with accredited DNB programmes, surgical fellowship & international partnerships, the hospital is building a model that marries clinical excellence with medical education

Its dual certifications from HIS & APHS shift the focus to what matters most, surgical outcomes, research contributions & teaching the next generation.

Looking Ahead For Dr Ganesh Shenoy, being called “The Robot Man” is more than a compliment, it symbolises a career defined by precision, consistency & an almost obsessive attention to detail in a field where even the smallest error can carry huge consequences. For Kauvery Hospitals, these recognitions are not an endpoint. They signal a trajectory towards becoming one of Asia’s most respected centres for surgical excellence & education, a place where progress is not measured just in certifications, but lives restored.



