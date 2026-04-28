Preity Zinta slams intrusive paparazzi culture

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Actor Preity Zinta says she is a "private person" and finds the intrusive paparazzi culture scary.

Zinta conducted an AMA session on her X handle on Monday, where she answered the questions of her fans and followers. One user went on to ask the actor what she would choose between fame, privacy and peace of mind, and if she had to sacrifice any of them.

Replying to the question, Zinta shared a lengthy note and said despite wanting to interact with her fans, there have to be certain boundaries. "Nothing is a sacrifice…. I have learnt to accept things the way they are & manage expectations. Now life is a big balancing act for me because I'm a very private person. I do love interacting with my fans & not disappointing anyone by giving them pictures but at the same time one has to set boundaries with people & the media," she wrote.

The actor noted she doesn't like it when photographers try to capture pictures of her children without permission.

"I don't like it when people or media try to take photographs of my children ( that's non negotiable ) & take pictures of me without asking cuz when anyone asks, I always say yes unless I'm in a rush to catch a plane or when i'm in a temple. I also don't like paparazzi following me around & jumping at me out of nowhere. Sometimes it's scary. I know a lot of the current crop of actors invite the paparazzi to come & photograph them and I do understand their need to constantly be in the news, but it's not how I operate, so it is a bit unnerving," she said.

"I'm absolutely ok with them at events ( cuz it their job) but when they show up outside my gym or hide outside my building it's a bit too much. I'm also human & I need to stay grounded and have my downtime ! Having said that I am extremely grateful for all the opportunities I have and the fact that people love me so I'm not complaining, just being honest about how I feel," she added.