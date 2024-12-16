Attention Indian startups and small businesses. October 14, 2025 is a date you cannot ignore. This marks the official end of support for Windows 10 and outdated devices will no longer get security and feature updates. To ensure you stay secure, supported and up to date, this moment presents a critical opportunity for your business to step into the future with Windows 11 Pro.
Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs- the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever. Windows 11 Pro is designed to keep your organization protected and competitive in today’s fast-paced world. Backed by Microsoft’s Secure Future Initiative (SFI), it ensures continuous security advancements so your organization can thrive with confidence. Start preparing for Windows 10 end of support now for a smooth and seamless transition.
The process of migrating to Windows 11 is simple yet secure. Here’s a quick guide to help businesses get started:
Tools to make your upgrade effortless Microsoft provides a variety of tools to make the migration hassle-free, keeping disruptions to a minimum and helping you get the most out of Windows 11. Here is a quick look at these tools:
While moving to Windows 11 is highly recommended, some businesses may need additional time to move to a new Windows 11 PC or Copilot+ PC. During this period, such businesses may opt for the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program. Enrolled PCs will continue to receive Critical and Important security updates for Windows 10; however, new features, bug fixes, and technical support will no longer be available from Microsoft.
For Indian SMBs and startups, transitioning to Windows 11 is a launchpad for accelerating facilitating growth in a competitive market. With its powerful advancements in hardware, software, and security, Windows 11 empowers enables businesses to innovate, streamline operations, and unlock their true potential.
The clock is ticking. While the migration may seem daunting, it also brings an opportunity to reimagine workflows, embrace new-age technologies, and position your business for future success.
For more information and support, click here to learn more.
1 Long Term Servicing Branch (LTSB) and Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) releases are subject to different lifecycle support policies. Check out the Microsoft lifecycle website for more information.
