Attention Indian startups and small businesses. October 14, 2025 is a date you cannot ignore. This marks the official end of support for Windows 10 and outdated devices will no longer get security and feature updates. To ensure you stay secure, supported and up to date, this moment presents a critical opportunity for your business to step into the future with Windows 11 Pro.

Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs- the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever. Windows 11 Pro is designed to keep your organization protected and competitive in today’s fast-paced world. Backed by Microsoft’s Secure Future Initiative (SFI), it ensures continuous security advancements so your organization can thrive with confidence. Start preparing for Windows 10 end of support now for a smooth and seamless transition.

Upgrading to Windows 11: Easier than you think The process of migrating to Windows 11 is simple yet secure. Here’s a quick guide to help businesses get started:

Check your device eligibility to upgrade to Windows 11: Assess your devices eligibility to upgrade to Windows 11 here. Take the PC health check scan .

Stay informed : Windows 10 PCs will receive new in-product notifications to educate you about Windows 10 End of Support. You will be able to learn more about options available and actions you can take to prepare for the move to Windows 11.

: Windows 10 PCs will receive new in-product notifications to educate you about Windows 10 End of Support. You will be able to learn more about options available and actions you can take to prepare for the move to Windows 11. Move with less downtime : Reduce downtime and ensure that your personal files, settings and applications are securely moved from Windows 10 to Windows 11 exactly as you had them saved with Windows Backup.

: Reduce downtime and ensure that your personal files, settings and applications are securely moved from Windows 10 to Windows 11 exactly as you had them saved with Windows Backup. Manage file seamlessly: OneDrive enables offline file access and the ability to work with synced files in File Explorer, automatically updating once you’re online again. For Microsoft 365 customers, File Explorer also has significant improvements like Tabs, along with new improved views like a home page powered by the Microsoft graph for quick file access (e.g. recommendations (AAD only)), favorites, and enriched Microsoft 365 file activity. You can also use the new and modern Gallery view to access your pictures, camera roll, and other images like screenshots. Tools to make your upgrade effortless Microsoft provides a variety of tools to make the migration hassle-free, keeping disruptions to a minimum and helping you get the most out of Windows 11. Here is a quick look at these tools:

Microsoft offers App Assure, a service to help with any Windows 11 software or browser application compatibility issue that you may discover. You’ll get assistance remediating custom apps, ISV applications, or Microsoft products.

If you determine you need a new Windows 11 PC, there are tools available to help you prepare for your next device. For example, the Windows Pro PC Help me Choose tool can guide you to find the best Windows 11 computers. To contact a Microsoft Partner, visit upgradetowindows11.

The new Forrester EOS calculator can help you build a business case and prepare for the transition by estimating the potential costs and savings associated with upgrading your organization to Windows 11. With this, you can make informed decisions about upgrade timelines.

The Windows 11 Security Book is an essential resource that provides a detailed exploration of the security enhancements that make Windows 11 our most secure OS and offers insights into how businesses can protect their organizations effectively.

Further, to help SMB customers migrate to Windows 11, Microsoft has created an assessment tool to communicate the steps they need to take to mitigate the risks of Windows 10 End of Support as well as resources to help. Comprehensive security updates tailored for organizations of any size While moving to Windows 11 is highly recommended, some businesses may need additional time to move to a new Windows 11 PC or Copilot+ PC. During this period, such businesses may opt for the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program. Enrolled PCs will continue to receive Critical and Important security updates for Windows 10; however, new features, bug fixes, and technical support will no longer be available from Microsoft.

For Indian SMBs and startups, transitioning to Windows 11 is a launchpad for accelerating facilitating growth in a competitive market. With its powerful advancements in hardware, software, and security, Windows 11 empowers enables businesses to innovate, streamline operations, and unlock their true potential.

The clock is ticking. While the migration may seem daunting, it also brings an opportunity to reimagine workflows, embrace new-age technologies, and position your business for future success.

For more information and support, click here to learn more.

1 Long Term Servicing Branch (LTSB) and Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) releases are subject to different lifecycle support policies. Check out the Microsoft lifecycle website for more information.