Prestige Group buys 100 pc stake in Allure Developers for ₹524 cr to develop housing project in Noida

Prestige Group buys 100 pc stake in Allure Developers for 524 cr to develop housing project in Noida

PTI
Published7 Nov 2026, 01:18 PM IST
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Prestige Group buys 100 pc stake in Allure Developers for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>524 cr to develop housing project in Noida
Prestige Group buys 100 pc stake in Allure Developers for ₹524 cr to develop housing project in Noida

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has acquired a 100 per cent stake in Allure Developers for 524 crore as part of its expansion plan in Delhi-NCR.

In a regulatory filing, Prestige Estates said it has entered into a share purchase agreement on November 6, 2026, to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Allure Developers Pvt Ltd.

With this acquisition, Allure has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Allure is undertaking development of a residential project in Noida Sector 150.

The company will pay consideration in tranches of up to 5,23.76 crore.

Recently, Prestige Estates Projects acquired 100 per cent equity of Gloind Vintage Infra for an enterprise value of 519 crore through its subsidiary Prestige Retail Ventures.

Upon completion of the deal, Prestige Estates will indirectly hold Gloind's equity share capital.

It will also have indirect ownership and control of 100 per cent of Tarun Realtors, a subsidiary of Gloind Vintage Infra.

Tarun Realtors owns a shopping mall in Bengaluru.

Prestige Group is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

It has a presence across major cities of India.

The company reported a 44 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to 256.2 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at 457.4 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income fell to 2,222.2 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from 2,697.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the April-September period of this fiscal, the company's profit declined to 527.6 crore from 768.9 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income fell to 5,057.8 crore in the first half of this fiscal from 5,166.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Prestige Estates Projects
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HomeFocusPrestige Group buys 100 pc stake in Allure Developers for ₹524 cr to develop housing project in Noida
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