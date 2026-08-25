Price curbs, road repairs and policy decisions dominate Uttarakhand Cabinet meeting

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed senior officials to maintain effective control over the prices of essential commodities and ensure that consumers receive them at reasonable rates. He ordered strict action against those found creating artificial shortages through black marketing, hoarding or profiteering.

Advertisement

CM Dhami orders strict watch on markets CM Dhami asked the Food and Civil Supplies Department and other concerned agencies to regularly monitor the availability and market prices of essential goods. He said officials must keep a close watch on demand and supply conditions and take timely steps wherever required.

District administrations have been instructed to conduct regular market inspections, check prevailing and prescribed prices, and monitor stock positions. Any violation of norms, hoarding or attempt to create an artificial shortage should invite action under the rules, he said.

The chief minister noted that unnecessary increases in prices have a direct impact on household budgets. He called for transparent and effective enforcement, better coordination between departments and district authorities, and immediate action on complaints of market irregularities.

Advertisement

Roads, cooperatives and wider Cabinet agenda At the Cabinet meeting chaired by Dhami, detailed discussions were held on repairing roads across urban and rural Uttarakhand after the monsoon. Departments were asked to prepare comprehensive plans and complete tender processes in advance so construction and repair work can begin simultaneously on a war footing once rains recede.

The state government also discussed providing funds for old PMGSY roads whose maintenance periods have ended, along with resources for municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats to improve urban roads.

The State Cabinet approved the Uttarakhand State Cooperative Policy, 2026, in line with the National Cooperative Policy, 2025. The policy seeks to make cooperative institutions stronger, more transparent, technology-enabled, professionally managed and economically viable, while promoting inclusion, youth participation, employment and diversification.

Advertisement

Among other decisions, the Cabinet also approved the formation of Uttarakhand Medical Supplies Corporation for transparent and timely procurement of medicines, surgical material and equipment. It also agreed to establish an NCDC branch, frame rules for modern population surveys and urban land records, and provide phased equal-pay benefits to eligible Upnal personnel.

A dedicated cell for matters concerning retired Agniveers was approved, while a 25-year coal-based power procurement arrangement received clearance subject to statutory approvals. The Cabinet also decided that statues of Uttarakhand's martyred soldiers would be installed in their ancestral villages to honour their sacrifice and inspire younger generations.