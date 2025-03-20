PrimeXBT, a regulated global multi-asset broker, is giving back this Ramadan by supporting children’s education through donations to educational charities, including Save the Children India and Educate Girls. As part of its commitment to social responsibility, the company aims to improve learning conditions and create a brighter future for underprivileged children across India.

“At PrimeXBT, we believe that education is one of the most powerful tools for shaping a brighter future. By supporting these well-established organizations in India, we aim to make a positive impact in children's lives, ensuring they have the opportunities and resources needed to succeed. This commitment aligns with PrimeXBT’s broader vision to make a lasting change and contribute to a more inclusive world ,” said a PrimeXBT spokesperson.

Education remains a key area of development in India, with ongoing efforts to expand access and opportunities for students. Millions of children still face barriers to quality education, particularly in rural and underprivileged areas. Organisations like Save the Children India work to ensure children’s rights and focus on providing quality education in urban slums and rural areas, while Educate Girls is dedicated to increasing enrolment, retention, and learning outcomes for girls, having supported over 22,000 students directly.

By supporting these initiatives, PrimeXBT is contributing to the expansion of free, safe, and quality education in underrepresented communities. This commitment aligns with PrimeXBT’s broader vision to make a lasting change and contribute to a more inclusive world.

In the spirit of Ramadan, PrimeXBT is also giving back to its trading community with special offers, showing appreciation to its traders and supporting them during this meaningful time.

