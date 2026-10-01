Property Prices are Rising: How can Home Loan Planning Keep your budget on Track

Buying a home is rarely just about finding the right property. The price has to work with your income, existing commitments, savings and the home loan repayment you can manage over the years ahead.

Property-price movements can make that calculation more important. Reserve Bank of India housing data showed the All-India House Price Index rising 3.6% year-on-year in Q1 2025-26, although movements varied considerably across the cities covered by the index.

For a buyer, the takeaway is not to rush because prices have moved. It is to establish the financial boundary of the purchase first.

Three numbers can help: the EMI you can comfortably pay, the home loan amount you may qualify for and the savings you can safely contribute.

What should determine your property budget? A property budget should reflect what your finances can support after the purchase, not simply the maximum amount you can arrange today.

Start with three components:

Comfortable EMI: The repayment that fits alongside regular household expenses and existing financial commitments.

Home loan eligibility: The amount you may qualify to borrow based on factors such as income, age, existing obligations, credit profile and repayment capacity.

Usable savings: The money you can put towards the purchase without exhausting your emergency reserve or compromising other important goals. These numbers work together. You may qualify for a larger loan than you actually need. Similarly, a bigger down payment may reduce your borrowing requirement, but using most of your liquid savings to achieve it may leave little financial flexibility after you move in.

The aim is not to establish the highest property price you can finance. It is to find a price that continues to fit your finances once the purchase is complete.

What home loan EMI can you comfortably manage? Start with dependable household income and subtract existing EMIs and recurring commitments. Bonuses, commissions and incentives can strengthen your finances when they arrive, but they may not be suitable for supporting a fixed repayment if the income is uncertain.

Then test the proposed EMI against less comfortable scenarios. Would you still be able to manage it if household expenses increased, one income paused temporarily, or possession was delayed while you continued paying rent?

Tenure creates another trade-off. A longer tenure can lower the monthly EMI but usually increases the total interest paid. A shorter tenure can reduce overall interest but requires a higher monthly payment.

A manageable EMI is therefore not necessarily the lowest available EMI. It is one that allows you to repay the loan while continuing to save and meet other financial priorities.

How can a home loan eligibility calculator help? Once you know the EMI range that works for you, the next step is to understand how much you may be able to borrow.

A home loan eligibility calculator can provide an initial estimate using information such as your age, income, city and expenses. You can use the home loan eligibility calculator available on the Bajaj Finance website.

Use this number as a planning tool rather than a spending target. Actual eligibility can depend on your income profile, existing liabilities, credit history, repayment capacity and lender criteria. Property-related legal, technical and valuation checks can also form part of the final loan assessment.

The difference is simple: Eligibility indicates how much you may be able to borrow. Your budget determines how much you should comfortably borrow.

How much savings should you put towards the purchase? The down payment is not the only upfront expense when buying a property.

Your available funds may also need to cover costs such as:

stamp duty and registration

brokerage, where applicable

legal or professional expenses

applicable loan-related costs

furnishing, repairs, and moving Keep an emergency reserve separate from the amount you intend to use for the purchase.

A larger contribution can reduce the home loan amount and monthly EMI. But if it leaves very little cash available afterwards, the lower borrowing requirement may come at the expense of financial flexibility.

A useful question is: How much savings will remain after the property purchase is complete?

That number deserves as much attention as the size of the down payment.

How do you bring these numbers together? Your homebuying budget can be viewed through a simple framework:

Number What it tells you Comfortable EMI What you can reasonably repay each month Estimated home loan eligibility What you may qualify to borrow Usable savings What you can safely contribute upfront

From there:

Realistic property budget = manageable home loan amount + usable savings

The distinction between eligible and manageable is important. If you qualify for a larger loan but its EMI would significantly restrict your monthly cash flow, you do not have to use the entire borrowing capacity.

Set the financial boundary first. Then shortlist properties that fit within it.

Should rising property prices make you stretch your budget? Property-price growth can influence how much funding a buyer requires, but it should not change the basic affordability test.

Housing-price trends also vary by city, neighbourhood, project and property type. A broader market index cannot tell you whether a particular home is appropriately priced.

So instead of allowing rising prices to dictate the purchase, ask:

Does the price fit the budget you have established?

Will the down payment leave sufficient savings?

Can the EMI be managed alongside your existing obligations?

Does the property suit your long-term requirements? Waiting may change the price of a property. Stretching your finances can affect your household budget for much longer.

What should you consider beyond the EMI? A home can fit your loan budget but still cost more to own than expected. Maintenance charges, property tax, insurance, parking, repairs and commuting expenses can all add to the monthly or annual outgo.

For an under-construction home, also consider whether you could manage overlapping rent and housing-related loan payments if possession is delayed.

This broader view helps you compare properties based on the cost of living in them, not simply their purchase price.

How can Bajaj Finance Home Loan fit your plan? Once the property budget is clear, you can assess the financing against the amount you need.

Bajaj Finance Home Loan currently offers:

Interest rates starting from 7.25%* p.a.

Loan amounts of up to Rs. 15 crore*, subject to eligibility

Repayment tenure of up to 32 years*

EMIs starting from Rs. 671/lakh* These current product features give borrowers different combinations of loan amount and tenure to assess against their monthly budget.

Rather than starting with the maximum loan available, work backwards from the property you can comfortably afford and the EMI your finances can support.

That is where home loan planning becomes useful: not in helping you spend more, but in helping you structure the purchase more clearly.

Keep the property within your financial plan A realistic homebuying decision starts with the EMI you can manage, the loan amount you may qualify for and the savings you can safely use.

Once that budget is clear, a Bajaj Finance Home Loan can help you structure the borrowing around a loan amount and tenure that fit your financial plan.

The goal is not simply to finance a home, but to choose a property and repayment structure that remain comfortable over the years ahead.

*Terms and conditions apply.

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