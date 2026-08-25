One of the most frequently asked questions about workout nutrition is whether to take in protein before or after a workout. Both can be included in your fitness program, but the main concern is to consume enough protein during the day.

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Protein is needed to repair, recover, and maintain muscles. The best time will depend on your schedule, meal timing, fitness objectives, and diet.

Why does protein matter around your workout? Resistance training, such as exercise, exerts stress on your muscles. Protein provides amino acids that the body uses to repair and maintain muscle tissue.

Consuming adequate protein can aid in supporting:

Muscle recovery

Lean muscle maintenance

Muscle growth alongside resistance training

Recovery after exercise

Overall daily protein intake Protein timing should be viewed as part of your overall nutrition rather than a replacement for a balanced diet.

Is protein better before a workout? Protein before exercise may be beneficial, especially when the last meal was several hours ago.

Protein can be consumed as a meal or snack before exercise to supply amino acids during the workout. It is also great for individuals who work out early in the morning or between meals.

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Some options include:

Greek yoghurt topped with fruit

Eggs with whole-grain toast

Milk with oats

A banana protein shake What are the benefits of protein after a workout? When people think of post-workout nutrition, they usually think of muscle recovery. Consuming protein after a workout provides amino acids that support normal muscle repair and maintenance.

If you are not able to have a full meal right after your workout, a post-workout shake can be handy.

Here are a few ways you can pair protein with carbs:

Whey protein with fruit

Rice or toast with eggs

Paneer with roti

Oats and Greek yoghurt The idea is not to eat protein at a specific time, but to make sure that you have ample protein in your daily diet.

Protein before vs after workout: Which is better? There is no universal winner. Both can be helpful depending on your last meal and next meal time.

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Protein before workout Protein after workout Useful if you have not eaten for several hours Convenient for post-workout nutrition Provides amino acids around training Supports muscle repair and recovery Can be combined with carbohydrates Can be paired with carbohydrates Helpful for early or between-meal workouts Useful when a full meal is not immediately available

If you have a well-balanced meal, high in protein, a few hours before working out, you may not need a separate pre-workout shake. Likewise, if you are eating a good meal shortly after training, you might not need another shake.

Does protein timing matter for muscle growth? The concept of protein timing is important, but total protein intake is more important.

Instead of worrying about consuming protein at an exact minute before or after exercise, focus on distributing adequate protein across your meals throughout the day.

The amount of calories consumed, training regimen, sleep, recovery, and eating habits also play a role.

Can protein powder help with weight gain? Protein powder may help with weight gain for individuals looking to build muscle, but protein alone is not a guaranteed weight gainer.

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In order to add weight to your body, you will normally have to eat more calories than your body expends over time. Protein combined with resistance exercise and sufficient calorie intake can aid in the building of muscle.

A protein powder for weight gain can be added to a high-calorie diet with:​

Milk

Bananas

Oats

Nut butters

Rice

Paneer

Eggs

Nuts and seeds How to choose the right protein powder? The selection should be based on individual dietary requirements, preference, tolerance, and fitness objectives.

When selecting a protein supplement, think about:

Protein content per serving

Protein source and quality

Ingredient list

Digestibility

Added sugar and unnecessary fillers

Flavour and texture

Ease of mixing

Convenience for regular use For those looking for different protein options, whey protein powder by Wellbeing Nutrition is one option for everyday protein intake, according to the brand.

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Whey products can provide varying protein levels, tastes, and nutrition, making it more convenient to choose one that fits your lifestyle.

When should you consider whey protein isolate? Whey protein isolate undergoes additional filtration to remove much of the fat and lactose while increasing protein concentration. This is one option for those seeking a higher-protein, lower-lactose whey product.

It may be beneficial for:

Supporting daily protein intake

Post-workout recovery

Lean muscle maintenance

Active lifestyles

People who prefer lower-lactose protein If this type of formulation suits your nutritional needs, whey protein isolate can be incorporated into shakes, smoothies, oats, or other everyday meals.

What should you eat around your workout? Protein is just one component of workout nutrition. Carbohydrates provide energy for exercise, while healthy fats and micronutrients contribute to overall nutrition.

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A protein- and carbohydrate-rich meal may be beneficial before exercise. After training, pairing protein with carbohydrates can help aid recovery and restore energy levels.

Hydration is equally important for normal physical performance and recovery.

So, should you take protein before or after your workout? The answer depends on your routine.

If you train several hours after your last meal, having protein before exercise can be practical. If you prefer training after a meal, you may find it easier to have protein afterwards.

For most people, the easiest way to do this is to increase protein intake during the day and supplement with a protein shake as needed.

To sum up, protein can be beneficial both before and after a workout. Instead of obsessing about timing, concentrate on getting enough protein each day, eating a balanced diet, drinking plenty of water, training regularly, and getting good rest.

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Protein powders can be a convenient supplement for muscle maintenance, recovery, or healthy weight gain. A protein powder for weight gain can also help increase protein and calorie intake when combined with a balanced, calorie-sufficient diet.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The information does not constitute medical/health advice. Readers are strongly advised to consult a registered medical practitioner.