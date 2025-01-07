Pune-based startup develops AI-based pulse diagnostic tool for Ayurveda practitioners

Pune, Jan 7 (PTI) Pune-based startup Atreya Innovations said it has developed an AI-based pulse diagnostic tool for Ayurveda practitioners that can monitor patients' health on 22 parameters and generate report in 10 Indian languages. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 'Nadi Tarangini' device has been developed by Aniruddha Joshi as part of his research project at IIT Bombay.

A research grant was also received from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) for this project, said Joshi who founded Atreya Innovations with the support of entrepreneur Anand Deshpande.

Joshi said Nadi Tarangini is an advanced AI-powered device designed to speed up traditional Ayurvedic practices.

"It combines ultra-sensitive sensors with cutting-edge algorithms. It delivers precise pulse readings to provide detailed health insights. This patented device helps practitioners analyse 22 Ayurvedic parameters, including Tridosha balance (Vata, Pitta, Kapha), stress levels, digestive health, and overall well-being of a person," he said.

This device can generate reports in 10 Indian languages, Joshi said, adding that Nadi Tarangini boasts an accuracy rate of about 85 per cent.

According to Joshi, Nadi Tarangini has become India's first Ayurvedic medical device to have received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the regulator for the cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices.

"It will not only give a new direction to Ayurvedic treatment, but will also mark the beginning of the standardisation process of Ayurvedic practices with the use of technology so that it can be taken across the globe for the benefit of people," Joshi told PTI.

Joshi gave credit to his father Padma Bhushan Prof J B Joshi for conceptualising the device which has been designed after more than six years of intensive research.

The device, which is being used in more than 1,250 Ayurvedic clinics across India, has also received patents from the US, Europe, and Indonesia, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised this device in his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme recently.

The device priced at ₹55,000 is manufactured by Atreya Innovations situated at Hinjewadi in Pune.