Punjab AAP calls for wider probe into drug network and border smuggling

AAP Punjab has called for a broader investigation into the state’s drug network, with party chief spokesperson and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal demanding face-to-face questioning of Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Jagdish Bhola by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

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Dhaliwal said the questioning should examine every aspect of the alleged network and determine the links involved. His remarks came in response to the SIT summons issued to Majithia, according to the statement. Dhaliwal said no individual should receive special treatment during the investigation. He said the probe should cover every link and establish responsibility across it.

SIT questioning sought Dhaliwal alleged that the drug network expanded in Punjab during the 2007-2017 Akali-BJP government and claimed Majithia and his associates played a major role. He also defended the Bhagwant Mann government’s ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign, saying its purpose was to make Punjab drug-free rather than pursue political vendetta.

Dhaliwal said the government had put thousands of smugglers behind bars and was continuing action against people involved in the drug trade. Responding to allegations from the Shiromani Akali Dal that the investigation was politically motivated, he said the case was being pursued through the legal process and with transparency.

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He said the law should apply to politicians as well as officers, naming dismissed AIG Rajjit Singh in this context.

Border security demands Dhaliwal also shifted attention to the movement of drugs through Gujarat and the Pakistan border. He alleged that large quantities of drugs were entering through ports in BJP-ruled Gujarat and moving through different routes towards states including Punjab. He called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to answer questions about drugs coming through Gujarat before speaking about the issue in Punjab.

On the international border, Dhaliwal said Punjab shares 532 kilometres of border with Pakistan, with a 50-kilometre area along the border under the BSF. He said drones were being used to bring drugs and weapons across the border.

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Dhaliwal said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had repeatedly asked the Centre to install anti-drone systems and take effective measures to seal the border. He argued that border security falls under the Centre’s responsibility, while the Punjab government was taking action within its jurisdiction.

He said the Centre should strengthen surveillance, install anti-drone systems and take measures to stop the smuggling of drugs and weapons. Dhaliwal maintained that the state government would continue its campaign against drugs and that anyone found involved should face the law.