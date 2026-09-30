Punjab AAP seeks SGPC account of resources used in Bahrain woman case

Punjab’s political debate over an alleged stay by a Bahrain woman at an SGPC-run sarai has shifted towards questions about institutional resources, expenditure and the proposed inquiry. AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu has asked SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) leaders to respond to allegations raised by the woman and to questions about the use of SGPC resources.

Pannu said the woman stayed at the sarai for eight months and questioned who arranged her travel, brought her to Punjab, received her and arranged her accommodation and facilities. He also asked who instructed SGPC staff and questioned the roles of Sarabjit Singh Jhinjer and Virsa Singh Valtoha.

Resource use under scrutiny A central point was the alleged payment of ₹1 lakh. He said that on July 23, 2026, ₹1 lakh was transferred from an account in the name of the SGPC secretary at Punjab National Bank to the Bahrain woman’s account. Pannu asked why the amount was transferred, who authorised it and under which head the payment was made.

He also sought details of other expenses allegedly incurred during the woman’s eight-month stay, including accommodation, food, travel and other facilities. He said this should include accommodation, food, travel and other facilities. He said the vehicle, fuel, driver and sewadars were connected with the SGPC, and demanded disclosure of the expenditure and its approvals.

Pannu argued that the Sikh sangat was entitled to know how SGPC funds were spent and called for the expenditure connected with the woman’s stay to be disclosed.

Questions over inquiry The SGPC has constituted a four-member inquiry committee and given it 15 days to submit its report, according to Pannu. He questioned whether the committee would be able to examine allegations involving senior people and asked whether it would question Dhami and Sukhbir Singh Badal about what they knew, when they knew it and what action was taken.

Pannu argued that an independent inquiry by a retired Sikh judge or retired senior police officer would be more appropriate. He questioned how a matter involving senior figures could be examined without an experienced inquiry.