The Punjab government has selected nearly 10 lakh additional beneficiaries for its ration card programme, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, expanding access to food support ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. The state has described the drive as ‘No Cash, No Recommendation’, saying eligible households will not need political references or payments to secure ration cards.

Advertisement

Digital verification drive The government received 19,25,942 online applications in July and August 2026. Around 20,000 officials verified applicants through household visits, geo-tagged photographs and digital time records. Details were also cross-checked against electricity consumption and other government records, according to the state.

The special drive selected 5.01 lakh beneficiaries from 1.79 lakh families. A further 3.9 lakh unorganised workers from 1.44 lakh families registered on the e-Shram portal were included. Applications with minor errors were reviewed again, adding more than one lakh people. The total selected has consequently reached nearly 10 lakh, the government said.

Daily-wage workers, Dalit households, widows, people living in kutcha houses and economically weaker families were prioritised. The government said eligibility, rather than personal connections, would determine access.

Advertisement

Selected beneficiaries will receive five kg of free wheat per person every month under the National Food Security Act. They will also be covered by the state’s Meri Rasoi scheme, which provides a free ration kit containing two kg of chana dal, two kg of sugar, one kg of salt, 200 grams of turmeric and one litre of mustard oil.

Food support and delivery Mann said ration cards would be delivered directly to beneficiaries’ homes, reducing visits to government offices. Applicants whose forms contain errors in electricity meter numbers, addresses or other details will be able to seek re-verification. Selected households will be notified through mobile messages and official letters, while applicants can track their status using application numbers.

Beneficiaries will have to complete e-KYC at ration depots to receive the free wheat. The government has not provided a delivery timeline for all new cards or a schedule for distribution of the ration kits.

Advertisement

The expansion is being announced as Punjab’s political parties prepare for the 2027 assembly election. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has presented initiatives in education, healthcare, electricity and food security as measures aimed at household welfare. The scheme’s practical impact will depend on timely card delivery and regular distribution of promised supplies.

Mann has criticised previous Akali-BJP and Congress governments over alleged reliance on recommendations and payments in ration card access. The current government says digital scrutiny and home delivery will make the process more accessible. Implementation and grievance resolution will determine whether expanded coverage translates into sustained relief for eligible households.