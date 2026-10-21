Punjab allocates ₹25 crore for stadium upgrades ahead of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Punjab has allocated approximately ₹25 crore for stadium upgrades in Jalandhar and Mohali ahead of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, which the state will host for the first time, Mohali mayor and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab leader Sarabjit Singh said on Wednesday.

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Of the total allocation, ₹16 crore is being spent on the renovation and upgradation of stadiums in Jalandhar, while approximately ₹8.90 crore is earmarked for stadiums in Mohali. Singh said the investment was intended to prepare the venues to meet international standards for the tournament.

The league matches will take place in Jalandhar from October 27 to November 2. Mohali will host the semi-finals, the third-place match and the final on November 4 and 5.

Six teams — India, Bangladesh, Japan, China, Malaysia and South Korea — are participating in the competition. Singh said Punjab's hosting of the tournament would help raise the state's profile in international sports and encourage wider participation in hockey and other sporting disciplines.

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Speaking at a press conference in Mohali, Singh credited chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann's efforts for bringing the tournament to Punjab. He also appealed to spectators to attend the matches, adding that entry to the stadiums would be free throughout the tournament.

Infrastructure spending to support tournament preparations Singh said the stadium upgrades in Jalandhar and Mohali were part of preparations to host the international competition. The investment, he added, would also contribute to strengthening the state's sports infrastructure.

The tournament's schedule places the league matches in Jalandhar before the semi-finals and final-stage fixtures move to Mohali in November. With six national teams participating, the event will bring international hockey competition to two cities in Punjab.

Singh urged residents to turn up in large numbers to support the players. He said hosting the event for the first time was a matter of pride for the state and could help generate greater interest in hockey among young people.

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The mayor also highlighted the need for continued investment in sports facilities, saying stadium infrastructure and training opportunities were important for players seeking to develop their skills. The allocation for the tournament venues forms part of the preparations outlined by the state government, he said.

Khed Kranti and investment in grassroots sports Singh said the government's Khed Kranti initiative was beginning to show results, citing cash awards worth approximately ₹135 crore distributed to around 40,000 players.

He added that new stadiums were being built across Punjab to expand access to sports infrastructure. Around 32 stadiums are under construction in Mohali alone, according to Singh. The facilities are intended to give local players better access to training spaces and opportunities to improve their performance.

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The mayor said promoting sports required participation from families and society alongside government support. He encouraged parents to ensure that children had opportunities to pursue sports while continuing their education.

Singh said the Mann government was committed to fostering a sporting culture in Punjab and encouraging young people to engage in sports. He linked the development of grassroots facilities with the broader effort to provide players with opportunities to train and compete.

He urged residents to attend the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy matches in Jalandhar and Mohali and support the participating teams. Spectators will be able to enter the stadiums free of charge throughout the tournament, he said.

The event's league stage will conclude in Jalandhar on November 2, before the final-stage matches take place in Mohali on November 4 and 5. The tournament is expected to provide an opportunity for local spectators to watch six Asian teams compete on home soil.

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