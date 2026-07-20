Punjab allocates ₹2.14 crore for indoor badminton hall as Jalandhar gears up for national championship

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has announced a grant of ₹2.14 crore for the construction of an indoor badminton hall at Jalandhar's Raizada Hansraj Stadium, as the state prepares to host the Sub-Junior National Badminton Championship in December. The project is expected to expand the stadium into Punjab's first sports venue with 10 indoor badminton courts, strengthening its capacity to host national-level competitions.

The announcement was made during Mann's visit to review preparations for the championship, which is scheduled to return to the historic stadium after nearly 44 years. The state government said the proposed infrastructure upgrade forms part of its broader strategy to improve sports facilities and encourage greater participation among young athletes.

According to officials, the Public Works Department (PWD) will execute the project, with the tendering process expected to begin shortly and construction likely to commence in August. The proposed indoor complex will replace the existing outdoor multipurpose courts with international-standard indoor badminton infrastructure.

Mann also met players, coaches and officials during his visit and reviewed the existing facilities at the stadium. He said hosting the championship would provide an opportunity to strengthen badminton in Punjab while creating improved infrastructure for future competitions and athlete development.

Infrastructure push ahead of championship The Chief Minister handed over the sanction cheque of ₹2.14 crore to Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Singh Walia and Punjab Badminton Association secretary Ritin Khanna for the proposed project.

According to the state government, the completed facility will house 10 indoor badminton courts, making Raizada Hansraj Stadium the only venue in Punjab with an indoor badminton complex of that size. Officials said the expanded infrastructure is expected to enhance the state's ability to host national and international badminton tournaments.

The stadium has already been selected to host the Sub-Junior National Badminton Championship later this year. The tournament will mark the return of a national badminton championship to the venue after more than four decades.

The government said the investment is part of a larger effort to modernise sports infrastructure across Punjab and create facilities that meet international standards. Besides supporting competitive events, the upgraded venue is expected to provide year-round training infrastructure for emerging players.

Officials said strengthening sports infrastructure has remained one of the priorities of the state government, with investments being directed towards improving facilities across multiple disciplines.

Focus on athlete development During the visit, Mann said Punjab has historically made significant contributions to Indian sport and has produced athletes who have represented the country across disciplines. He said improving sporting infrastructure is essential to providing young athletes with better opportunities to train and compete.

The Chief Minister also referred to Punjab's historical association with physical training and traditional sports, noting that Sikh Gurus encouraged physical fitness alongside spiritual development. He said this legacy continues to shape the state's sporting culture.

According to Mann, investments in sports infrastructure and athlete development have begun producing encouraging results, with players from Punjab earning opportunities to compete at higher levels. He said the government intends to continue investing in facilities capable of nurturing sporting talent across the state.

The Chief Minister assured players and officials that the Punjab government would extend the necessary support for the successful organisation of the national championship. He said creating world-class sports infrastructure remains central to the state's objective of expanding opportunities for youth participation and positioning Punjab as a destination for major sporting events.