Punjab allots 2,800 new ration depots, aiming to improve doorstep access to food supplies

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday handed over licences to 2,800 new ration depot holders, a move the state government said will strengthen the public distribution system and improve access to subsidised food supplies for nearly 5.5 lakh ration card holders.

Addressing a programme at Vikas Bhawan in Mohali, Mann said the additional depots would reduce the need for beneficiaries to travel long distances or spend hours in queues to collect their monthly ration. He added that the initiative is part of the government's efforts to expand access to essential services closer to people's homes.

Selection process focused on transparency and inclusion According to the chief minister, the allocation process was conducted through an interview-based selection system aimed at ensuring transparency and reducing discretionary allotments. The government also sought representation from various sections of society while issuing the licences.

Of the 2,800 new ration depots, 633 were allotted to members of the Scheduled Castes, 199 to Other Backward Classes, 181 to ex-servicemen, 39 to families of freedom fighters, 156 to persons with disabilities and 17 to riot-affected families, Mann said.

The chief minister said the licences would provide livelihood opportunities for thousands of families while strengthening last-mile delivery under the public distribution network. He urged the new depot holders to serve beneficiaries fairly and pay special attention to elderly citizens, persons with disabilities and economically weaker households.

Mann also highlighted the state's Smart Ration Card Scheme, under which the government provides free wheat and "Meri Rasoi" ration kits to around 40 lakh families. He said the programme is aimed at strengthening food security and ensuring that essential commodities reach eligible beneficiaries.

The chief minister said the government's long-term objective is to expand the network of ration depots across both rural and urban areas so that citizens can access services within their local communities.

During his address, Mann also referred to other governance initiatives, including road safety measures, irrigation reforms and welfare programmes, stating that public resources were being utilised for citizen-centric development and service delivery.

Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak and other public representatives were also present at the event.