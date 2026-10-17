Punjab announces 117 vehicles to strengthen anti-drug campaign

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has announced 117 new vehicles for deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) as the state steps up its ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ anti-drug campaign. Reviewing the drive at the Punjab Police Academy in Phillaur on Friday, Mann said police had been given freedom to act against drug traffickers without political recommendations or interference. He called for the campaign to become a people’s movement, arguing that enforcement alone could not resolve the problem.

Mann said the government’s approach targets both the supply of drugs and demand, with continued action planned against trafficking networks. He said people affected by addiction should be treated as individuals needing care, compassion and treatment, rather than simply as offenders. The government, he added, would continue to pursue those who profit from drug sales and undermine the lives of young people.

Enforcement and public role The announcement of 117 vehicles is intended to strengthen police capacity, though no delivery schedule or financial details were provided in the statement. Mann urged residents to share credible information with authorities and cooperate with enforcement agencies without fear. He said officers should perform their duties honestly and impartially, and that the government would stand behind those acting professionally and in the public interest.

The chief minister also criticised the Centre, alleging that Punjab was being singled out while drugs were being sold in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. He called on the Centre to stop drugs entering through the international border and via Gujarat. Mann said the area extending 50 kilometres from the international border fell under the Border Security Force’s jurisdiction, while maintaining that the anti-drug campaign required coordination and shared responsibility across the country.

Prevention through sport Mann presented sports and education as part of the broader response to substance abuse. He said a strong sporting culture could encourage discipline, teamwork and purpose, giving young people positive alternatives to drugs. He referred to ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’, saying the initiative brought together participants from different generations. He urged families, educational institutions and community organisations to make playgrounds active centres for sports and other constructive activities.

On the murder of a social activist in Mansa, Mann said the case would be thoroughly investigated and those found responsible would face punishment under the law. He said any conspiracy established during the investigation would be exposed.