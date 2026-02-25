Punjab announces free quarterly ‘Meri Rasoi’ food kits for 40 lakh families from April

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on February 23 announced the launch of the ‘Meri Rasoi’ scheme, under which the state government plans to distribute free food kits to around 40 lakh beneficiary families from April. The government said the kits will be provided every quarter and will be separate from the wheat entitlement eligible households receive under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Speaking in Chandigarh, Mann said the scheme is intended to strengthen food and nutrition security for households that continue to face constraints in meeting basic dietary needs. The state government has positioned the initiative as an add-on to the existing public distribution system support, with a focus on ensuring access to commonly used cooking essentials.

As per the details shared by the government, each kit will contain two kilograms of pulses, two kilograms of sugar, one kilogram of salt, 200 grams of turmeric powder and one litre of mustard oil. Mann said the distribution would begin in April and continue on a quarterly cycle, with the first set of kits planned for the April–June period.

The chief minister said Markfed will function as the nodal agency for the programme and that the food and civil supplies department will provide the items free of cost. He said a monitoring mechanism has been put in place to ensure smooth distribution and that the government would carry out quality checks on the supplies, adding that complaints related to quality or irregular supply would be acted upon.

Mann said the government’s decision followed concerns related to nutrition, particularly among children, and argued that wheat alone does not address a household’s overall kitchen requirements. He said the scheme was aimed at supporting a more balanced diet by supplementing staples that are typically purchased from the market.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the scheme would benefit a large number of low-income households, including Dalit families, and reiterated that the kits would be provided to NFSA-eligible beneficiaries in addition to their existing ration entitlements. The government has not, in the announcement, outlined district-wise break-up, delivery schedules for fair price shops, or grievance redress timelines, which are expected to be issued by the departments concerned ahead of the rollout.

The announcement also came with political remarks from the ruling party. Mann criticised previous governments in Punjab, alleging that public funds were misused earlier. The allegations were made as part of his remarks and were not accompanied by specific case details in the government statement.

Opposition parties responded by questioning the timing and intent of the scheme. Senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia said the announcement appeared aimed at gaining political advantage ahead of the next Assembly election cycle and alleged that the AAP government had not met several of its earlier commitments. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also described the move as election-driven and claimed that other welfare measures should be restored and implemented consistently.

The Congress did not issue an immediate response to Mann’s allegations against previous governments at the time of publication.

With distribution slated to begin in April, the implementation arrangements—procurement, packaging, transportation, beneficiary verification and complaint handling—are expected to determine how quickly the scheme stabilises on the ground. The state government has said it will share further operational details as the rollout approaches.