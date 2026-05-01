Punjab Assembly clears 15% minimum wage increase after over a decade

The Punjab Assembly on Thursday approved a 15% increase in minimum wages, marking the first revision in the base rate since 2012. The resolution, passed during a special session on Labour Day, will apply to all registered workers in both government and private sectors.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said the base minimum wage had remained unchanged for over a decade, even as dearness allowance (DA) was revised periodically. “The base rate of minimum wages for the working class was last revised in 2012, and although the Dearness Allowance has continued to rise since then, the base rate has not been increased,” Mann said.

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The revision is expected to raise earnings for registered workers across industries, though the government has not yet detailed the fiscal or compliance implications for employers. The administration indicated that increasing worker registration under labour welfare schemes would be a priority to expand the coverage of such measures.

Alongside the wage revision, the chief minister highlighted the government’s focus on education outcomes in public schools, particularly for students from economically weaker sections. He cited recent engineering entrance examination results, noting that several students from government schools had qualified. He said improved access to education could contribute to long-term income mobility for families of workers.

Separately, the Assembly passed the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Amendment Act, 2026, which provides for stricter penalties in cases of sacrilege. Mann said the legislation was approved unanimously and aims to address incidents affecting public order and religious sentiments.

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