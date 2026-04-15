Punjab Assembly passes stringent anti-sacrilege law, introduces life imprisonment for beadbi

In a significant legislative move, the Punjab Assembly on Monday unanimously passed the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, introducing life imprisonment for acts of sacrilege (beadbi) of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann described the law as a “historic correction” aimed at closing longstanding loopholes in previous legislation and ensuring strict punishment for offences related to religious desecration.

The amended law makes such offences non-bailable and non-compoundable, mandates swift investigation, and prescribes penalties ranging from five years to life imprisonment along with fines of up to ₹20 lakh. It also brings those aiding or abetting such acts under the same legal ambit as the primary accused.

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Speaking in the Assembly, Mann said the legislation would act as a strong deterrent against attempts to disturb communal harmony. He alleged that previous governments had failed to enact an effective law despite multiple attempts, leaving gaps that prevented strict enforcement.

The Chief Minister said the act categorises offences into multiple levels. Violations of provisions of the Act may attract up to five years of imprisonment and fines up to ₹10 lakh, while desecration of the holy scripture can lead to imprisonment between seven and 20 years. Cases involving intent to disturb social or religious harmony could invite punishment ranging from 10 years to life imprisonment, along with higher fines.

The legislation also introduces the concept of a “custodian”, placing legal responsibility on individuals entrusted with the protection and custody of the scripture. Additionally, guardians of individuals found to be mentally unstable but involved in such offences may also face legal action.

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Mann emphasised that the law is aimed at preserving peace, brotherhood, and communal harmony in the state. He said Sri Guru Granth Sahib holds a central place in Sikh faith and that the government has a duty to ensure its sanctity.

The Chief Minister also highlighted measures taken by the government to promote respect for religious practices, including exemption of motor vehicle tax for specially designed vehicles used for carrying religious scriptures during events such as Nagar Kirtans.