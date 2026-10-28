Punjab assembly urges Centre to reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday urged the Union government to reopen the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and ensure regular, hassle-free access for Sikh devotees to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. The Punjab Vidhan Sabha also passed a resolution calling for the corridor to be reopened and kept operational, with pilgrimage procedures simplified.

Assembly calls for access Addressing the House in Chandigarh on October 27, Mann said religious devotion should not be subject to narrow political considerations. He said the spiritual aspirations of devotees must be respected and called for the corridor to reopen so the Sikh sangat could visit the shrine without hindrance.

The resolution was moved by Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains and invoked Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s message of “Sarbat da Bhala”, or the welfare of all. It said the corridor was not merely a diplomatic route between India and Pakistan, but a matter of religious freedom and human kinship for lakhs of Sikh devotees.

The House urged the Centre to take immediate steps to reopen the corridor and ensure it remained operational. It also called on the Union government to simplify pilgrimage procedures and engage with Pakistan to ensure safe, smooth and uninterrupted access to Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

The resolution said restrictions and interruptions in movement through the corridor hurt the religious sentiments of Sikhs worldwide and deprived devotees of darshan. It urged the Centre to make the process easier, particularly for elderly and infirm pilgrims, so that more devotees could visit the shrine.

Faith beyond politics Mann told the House that religious matters should remain above political differences. “The spiritual aspirations of the people must be respected. There should be no room for petty politics when it comes to religious devotion,” he said, adding that the corridor should reopen to let devotees fulfil their spiritual aspirations without hindrance.

Bains said Kartarpur Sahib embodied the principles of “Kirat Karo, Naam Japo te Vand Chhako”. He described the corridor as more than a passage, calling it a bridge that reconnects the Sikh sangat with the land where Guru Nanak Dev Ji walked.

The resolution’s appeal focuses on both reopening and maintaining regular access, rather than a one-time restoration. It asks the Centre to pursue discussions with Pakistan and address procedural barriers that could prevent devotees from making the journey.

The assembly’s position, as set out in the resolution, is that access to the shrine has religious significance for Sikh communities in India and abroad. The state government urged action that would allow devotees, including older pilgrims, to undertake darshan safely and without unnecessary disruption.