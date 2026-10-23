Punjab assembly visit introduces students to lawmaking and public accountability

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday hosted students from Guru Gobind Singh International School, Faridkot, at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, using the interaction to explain the functioning of legislative institutions and encourage young people to pursue their ambitions through merit, discipline and hard work.

The visit gave students an opportunity to understand how legislation is introduced and debated, how the state budget is approved and how elected representatives are held accountable. Mann said young people were Punjab’s greatest strength and that providing them with opportunities and a progressive environment was important for the state’s future.

Understanding democratic institutions Explaining the assembly’s role, Mann said bills were introduced, debated and passed into law in the Vidhan Sabha, while the state budget was also approved there. He said young citizens should understand how democratic institutions operate and how decisions made by elected representatives affect their lives.

Recalling his interest in parliamentary proceedings from childhood, the chief minister spoke about inviting students to Parliament during his tenure as a member of Parliament so they could observe democratic institutions at work.

Mann also shared experiences from his own life to encourage students aspiring to join the civil services or become lawyers and doctors. He urged them to begin preparing for their goals rather than waiting for an ideal moment.

Referring to former President APJ Abdul Kalam, he encouraged students not to lose heart over examination results or early failures. Recounting that he had lost his first election, Mann said setbacks could offer opportunities to learn, improve and return with greater determination.

He said success depended on honesty, commitment and effort rather than a person’s background, and urged students to remain focused on their responsibilities.

Merit and healthcare support Mann said his government was committed to providing public employment on merit rather than through influence or recommendations. He said young people from every background should have a fair opportunity to serve Punjab, with recruitment based on their abilities and hard work.

The chief minister also briefed students on the Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana, under which eligible families are being provided health coverage of up to ₹10 lakh. He said improving access to healthcare was important to prevent families from having to compromise on treatment because of financial constraints.

The government, he added, was working to make essential services more accessible and improve people’s quality of life.

Mann urged students to establish clear goals and pursue them with honesty, discipline and dedication. He said they should dream without fear, work without excuses and achieve success without compromising their values.