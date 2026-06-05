Punjab begins drafting private school fee regulation law, proposes 5% annual cap

The Punjab government has moved to formalise its proposed crackdown on private school fee increases, with Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains directing officials to draft legislation within a day of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announcing the reforms.

The proposed law seeks to introduce a regulatory framework covering nearly 7,800 private schools in Punjab, where more than 32 lakh students are enrolled. The government says the objective is to prevent arbitrary fee hikes, improve transparency and protect families from rising education costs.

Advertisement

Under the proposed framework, annual fee increases by private schools would be capped at 5%. In addition, institutions that increased fees beyond a cumulative 15% threshold during the previous three years may be required to refund excess collections to parents.

“Providing accessible and affordable education is the topmost priority of our government. More than 32 lakh students are currently enrolled in nearly 7,800 private schools across Punjab. These students and their families deserve robust protection and safeguards against arbitrary fee increases, alongside complete transparency in how these institutions operate,” Bains said.

The minister said the department has been instructed to prepare a comprehensive proposal for Cabinet consideration on priority.

He also linked the proposed legislation to the government's broader position on education policy and regulation.

Advertisement

“The Chief Minister has decided that the ongoing profiteering by private schools must be firmly curbed. Education is a noble and sacred endeavour; it is a public good, not a commercial enterprise to be exploited for profit. This principle has been explicitly reinforced by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, which has repeatedly ruled that while private institutions have the right to reasonable fee structures, commercialisation and profiteering in education are strictly impermissible,” Bains said.

The proposal includes a retrospective component under which schools found to have exceeded the prescribed fee increase threshold over the last three years could be directed to reimburse parents.

The government argues that regulatory changes introduced in 2019 relied primarily on disclosure requirements, allowing schools to revise fees after displaying information on notice boards and websites. Officials contend that this approach resulted in inadequate oversight and enabled significant fee increases in some cases.

Advertisement

The proposed legislation is expected to establish clearer rules governing fee revisions, strengthen accountability mechanisms and provide parents with additional safeguards against excessive fee increases.