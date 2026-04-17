Punjab bets on AI policing to dismantle organised crime networks

Punjab is moving towards data-driven policing with a new artificial intelligence (AI) initiative aimed at strengthening its crackdown on organised crime. The state government has partnered with Indian Institute of Technology Ropar to build advanced analytics systems that can map and track criminal networks more efficiently.

The project is designed to support ongoing enforcement drives such as ‘Gangstran Te Vaar’ by enabling real-time intelligence gathering and analysis. At its core is the creation of a unified database that integrates both structured and unstructured police records—ranging from digital entries to handwritten reports and scanned documents.

Advertisement

By converting fragmented data into a single structured system, the initiative seeks to reduce delays in investigations and improve decision-making. The platform will incorporate tools such as data analytics, voice recognition and dashboard-based monitoring, allowing law enforcement agencies to track criminal activity with greater precision.

A Data Intelligence and Technical Support Unit based in Mohali will coordinate the project, which also involves Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences. Officials said the system will allow police to identify patterns, anticipate threats and respond more proactively.

The use of AI is expected to enhance the state’s ability to track networks operating across borders, particularly those orchestrating crimes remotely. By enabling predictive modelling and faster data processing, the initiative marks a shift towards technology-led policing.

Advertisement