Punjab boosts rural transport and allocates ₹17.72 crore for Valmiki shrine

Punjab is expanding public transport in rural areas while funding infrastructure upgrades at Maharishi Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal in Amritsar. The initiatives cover village-to-city connectivity, employment and improvements at a religious and cultural site.

Buses for rural routes Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann flagged off 100 new 29-seater mini buses for the Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) in Patiala on October 26. He said the buses would operate on rural and small-town routes through nine depots, helping residents reach workplaces, schools, colleges, markets and essential services. The government plans to add another 309 large buses to the fleet next month.

Advertisement

The depot-wise allocation is 25 buses for Patiala, 15 each for Bathinda and Chandigarh, 10 for Sangrur, nine for Barnala, eight for Budhlada, seven for Kapurthala, six for Faridkot and five for Ludhiana. The 100-bus induction is expected to create employment opportunities for around 150 drivers and conductors. Separately, 15 young people received appointment letters for jobs in the transport department.

Mann said reliable public transport was important for rural communities and linked it to access to education, jobs and economic activity. He said the government aimed to connect every village with cities, comparing the goal with its stated effort to ensure canal water reaches every field. He criticised previous governments for discontinuing village-to-city bus services. Around 3,000 privately operated mini buses also connect Punjab’s villages, towns and cities, according to the announcement.

Advertisement

The chief minister said geographical distance should not prevent people from accessing opportunities. Transport Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh and other officials attended the Patiala event.

Upgrade of Valmiki site Separately, the Punjab government has allocated ₹17.72 crore in the 2026-27 financial year for development work at Maharishi Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal in Amritsar. The announced works include renovation of the main temple, construction of a sewage treatment plant, air-conditioning in the temple and sarai, an upgraded sound system, CCTV facilities and cleaning of the sarovar.

The government has also cited the Valmiki Ramayana panorama, dedicated in 2024 at a reported cost of ₹25 crore, as part of development at the site. Façade lighting is among the other works identified for the complex.

Advertisement

Mann has said religious institutions should be managed by faith communities without political interference. The government has also associated the site’s development with the legacy of Maharishi Valmiki and the values conveyed through the Ramayana.

Together, the announcements cover transport links intended to improve everyday access across rural Punjab and planned facilities at an important religious destination in Amritsar, with further services planned across the state.