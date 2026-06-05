Punjab broadens health insurance scheme with more private hospital procedures and expanded beneficiary coverage

The Punjab government has announced a significant expansion of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY), allowing 17 additional medical procedures to be performed at empanelled private hospitals while extending coverage to individuals living alone.

The decision marks another step in the evolution of the state's health insurance programme, which currently provides cashless treatment across a network of government and private healthcare institutions.

Health minister Dr Balbir Singh said the expansion is designed to improve access to specialised healthcare services while reducing pressure on overcrowded public hospitals.

“People living alone, senior citizens and parents of children settled abroad now covered under Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana,” Dr Singh said while announcing the expansion.

Shift towards wider healthcare access The government said several procedures that were previously restricted to government hospitals will now be available through empanelled private healthcare providers. The move is expected to increase healthcare capacity without requiring patients to travel to major tertiary-care facilities.

The additional procedures cover ENT, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopaedics and women's healthcare.

Among the ENT procedures added are nasal bone fracture setting and adenoidectomy. General surgery additions include hydrocele operations, abscess drainage procedures, appendicectomy and gall bladder surgeries performed through both open and laparoscopic techniques.

Women's health services account for a substantial portion of the expansion. Newly included treatments include medical termination of pregnancy beyond 12 weeks, hysterotomy procedures, hospitalisation for antenatal complications and examination under anaesthesia for specific vulnerable categories of patients.

Orthopaedic and eye-care procedures have also been broadened to include tendon release surgeries, treatment of small-joint injuries, ankle fracture corrections, pterygium excision and entropion correction.

According to the government, package rates for the newly approved procedures range from ₹2,000 to ₹27,800.

Inclusion of single-member households The expansion also addresses a gap in coverage by extending benefits to individuals who live alone.

This category includes senior citizens, widows and independent residents. The government has additionally included parents whose children are living overseas.

Applicants will need Punjab Aadhaar and voter identification documents for enrolment. Minors will be required to submit birth certificates, while those applying as single-member beneficiaries must furnish a declaration subject to verification by local elected representatives.

Scale of the programme Data from the State Health Agency shows that approximately 65 lakh families are already enrolled under the scheme.

The programme is currently delivered through a network of 824 hospitals, including government facilities, central government institutions and empanelled private hospitals.