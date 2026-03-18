Punjab Budget 2026-27 boosts health cover with ₹2,000 crore outlay for Sehat Yojna

The Punjab government has earmarked ₹2,000 crore for the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna in its 2026-27 Budget, signalling a continued focus on expanding publicly funded healthcare coverage.

The scheme, led by chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, provides cashless treatment of up to ₹10 lakh per family at government and empanelled private hospitals, aiming to reduce out-of-pocket expenditure on healthcare.

According to official data, the programme now covers around 65 lakh families, representing nearly three crore beneficiaries across the state. The network of empanelled hospitals has expanded to over 820 facilities, while more than nine lakh Sehat Cards have been issued to enable access.

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The scheme includes over 2,300 treatment packages spanning major illnesses such as cardiac conditions, cancer, renal diseases and trauma care, positioning it as a comprehensive health protection initiative.

The expanded allocation comes amid rising healthcare costs and is intended to strengthen financial risk protection for households, particularly in rural and economically vulnerable segments.

In parallel, the state has increased medical capacity through recruitment of over 1,500 doctors, including specialists, to support service delivery under the scheme.

Officials said the government is focusing on improving enrolment rates through outreach campaigns and facilitation at Seva Kendras and Common Service Centres, with youth volunteers assisting in registration drives.

The move underscores the state’s broader strategy of combining welfare spending with healthcare infrastructure expansion to improve public health outcomes.