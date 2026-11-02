Punjab Cabinet approves 35 exclusive special courts to expedite NDPS cases

The Punjab Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, on Saturday approved the establishment of 35 exclusive special courts to expedite the trial of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The move is aimed at reducing the backlog of drug-related cases and addressing delays in their disposal.

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The decision comes as Punjab continues to face a substantial pendency of NDPS cases. As of August 31, 2026, the state had 52,577 such cases pending, with the average time taken for disposal estimated at around eight years, according to figures shared by the Chief Minister’s Office.

The Cabinet has also approved 385 posts to support the functioning of the proposed courts. These include 35 Additional District and Sessions Judges, 315 supporting staff members and 35 Assistant District Attorneys. An estimated expenditure of around ₹75 crore, including infrastructure costs, has been sanctioned for the initiative.

The 35 courts will be established in the first phase. The existing designated courts will continue to function until the new exclusive special NDPS courts become fully operational.

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Backlog and disposal time remain key concerns The scale of pendency was among the factors behind the decision to create dedicated courts. According to the figures shared by the Chief Minister’s Office, Punjab registers approximately 20,000 NDPS cases and records around 27,000 arrests annually.

Of the cases registered, around 12,000 are tried by Sessions Courts, while approximately 5,700 cases are disposed of each year. The difference between the number of cases entering the trial process and those being concluded has contributed to the accumulation of pending cases. The resulting average disposal period is around eight years.

The Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court had assessed the requirement for additional exclusive special NDPS courts to clear the backlog over the next five to seven years. Based on this assessment, the Cabinet approved the establishment of 35 courts in the first phase.

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The proposed courts are intended to provide a dedicated judicial mechanism for handling NDPS cases. The government expects this arrangement to help reduce delays and improve the pace at which cases are taken up and concluded.

385 posts approved for court operations Alongside the approval for the courts, the Cabinet cleared 385 positions required for their functioning. The sanctioned posts comprise 35 Additional District and Sessions Judges, 315 supporting staff members and 35 Assistant District Attorneys. The estimated financial outlay of approximately ₹75 crore includes infrastructure-related expenditure.

The supporting workforce and judicial appointments are expected to provide the personnel required to operate the additional courts. The existing designated courts will remain in place during the transition period, ensuring that their work continues until the new courts are fully operational.

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The government has said that dedicated courts will facilitate the speedy disposal of NDPS cases, reduce pendency and delays, and enable better utilisation of government witnesses. The initiative is also expected to strengthen the judicial process in cases involving drug-related offences.

The approval forms part of the Punjab government's broader efforts to address drug trafficking and substance abuse in the state. However, the immediate focus of the decision is on the judicial backlog and the time taken to complete trials. The proposed first phase of 35 courts, along with the approved posts and infrastructure expenditure, is intended to expand the state's capacity to handle NDPS cases.

The effectiveness of the initiative will depend on the operationalisation of the courts and their ability to improve the rate of case disposal over the coming years.

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