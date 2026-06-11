Punjab Cabinet approves free travel for NEET re-exam candidates, clears lecturer and JE recruitments

The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday approved a series of decisions covering student welfare, recruitment, infrastructure development, waste management and industrial reforms. The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Among the key measures approved were free bus travel for candidates appearing in the reconducted NEET-UG examination and one attendant, recruitment of 1,013 lecturers and 156 Junior Engineers, establishment of compressed biogas (CBG) projects in Patiala and Jalandhar, amendments to civil services rules, and changes to the state's industrial policy aimed at attracting investment.

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"The Cabinet has approved a number of important decisions relating to student welfare, education, employment generation, infrastructure development, renewable energy, administrative reforms and industrial growth, reaffirming the Punjab Government’s commitment to public welfare and economic progress," the Chief Minister's Office said.

Free bus travel for NEET candidates and attendants The Cabinet approved free travel in Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC buses for students appearing in the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled on June 21 and one attendant accompanying each candidate.

The facility will be available on June 20, 21 and 22 for travel to and from examination centres in Punjab and Chandigarh. Students will be required to show their admit cards to avail the service.

The original NEET examination conducted on May 3 was cancelled and has been rescheduled for June 21.

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Officials said the Transport Department will bear the expenditure initially, which will later be reimbursed by the Finance Department.

Recruitment drive for lecturers and engineers The Cabinet also approved filling 1,013 sanctioned vacancies in the Lecturer Cadre (Group-B), including backlog and newly created posts, through the Education Recruitment Directorate.

In addition, candidates applying for lecturer posts in the School Education Department will receive a one-time upper age limit relaxation of five years.

The government said the move is intended to create employment opportunities while strengthening teaching capacity in government schools.

The Cabinet further approved recruitment of 156 Junior Engineers in the Public Works Department, including:

127 Junior Engineer (Civil) posts

29 Junior Engineer (Electrical) posts The positions will be filled through direct recruitment by the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB).

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According to the government, the appointments are expected to support planning, supervision and execution of infrastructure projects.

Biogas projects approved for Patiala and Jalandhar To support waste management and renewable energy generation, the Cabinet approved wet waste-based compressed biogas projects with a capacity of 100 tonnes per day each in Patiala and Jalandhar.

The projects will be implemented by HPCL Renewable and Green Energy Limited (HPRGE) on a nomination basis.

Punjab generates around 4,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily across 166 urban local bodies.

The government said the projects are expected to:

Facilitate scientific processing of wet waste

Reduce landfill burden

Improve urban sanitation

Generate renewable energy and organic manure

Reduce methane emissions Civil services rules amended The Cabinet approved amendments to Rule 8 of the Punjab Civil Services (General and Common Conditions of Service) Rules, 1994.

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The amendment addresses cases where candidates have identical merit rankings and dates of birth. In such situations, seniority will now be determined based on the final grading or percentage obtained in the minimum educational qualification prescribed for the post.

Industrial policy changes cleared The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Industrial and Business Development Policy, 2026 and related sectoral policies under the Punjab Udyog Kranti initiative.

Key changes include:

Extending fiscal incentives to existing industrial units beyond MSMEs

Strengthening provisions related to industrial clusters

Encouraging research and development facilities

Supporting environment-friendly technologies The policy also expands eligibility for a one-time incentive of ₹10 lakh for the first 50 eligible units to industries achieving at least Gold Level ZED Certification.

The government said the amendments are intended to support industrial growth and attract investment into the state.

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