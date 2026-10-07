Punjab Cabinet approves Ranjitgarh authority bill for dam-area development and tourism

The Punjab Cabinet on Monday approved the Ranjitgarh Development Authority (RDA) Bill, 2026, proposing a statutory authority to oversee the planned development of the Ranjit Sagar Dam and Shahpur Kandi Dam areas.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in Chandigarh, according to the Chief Minister’s Office. The proposed authority will operate under the administrative control of the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs.

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The government said the authority is intended to facilitate planned, sustainable and eco-tourism-oriented development of the two dam areas. It will have administrative, financial and regulatory powers for integrated development, land management, project implementation and destination governance.

Under the proposed structure, the chief minister will chair the authority, with the Tourism and Cultural Affairs minister serving as vice-chairperson. An executive committee headed by the chief secretary will oversee its day-to-day functioning and interdepartmental coordination.

RDA to handle land, projects and destination governance The proposed Ranjitgarh Development Authority is expected to bring multiple aspects of development in the Ranjit Sagar and Shahpur Kandi areas under a common institutional framework.

The authority’s proposed mandate includes land management, implementation of development projects and destination governance. The government said the framework is intended to support tourism development while maintaining a focus on sustainability.

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The executive committee will be responsible for routine functioning and coordination between government departments. The authority will have the wider administrative, financial and regulatory powers specified in the proposed legislation.

The cabinet’s approval is the first step towards establishing the authority under the proposed bill. The move is part of the state government’s plans to develop the two dam areas as tourism destinations while providing an institutional mechanism for managing development.

Driver posts, nursing promotions and PICTES regularisation The cabinet also approved the creation of new driver posts in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab. The government said the posts will be created by surrendering existing posts, including 19 permanent peon posts and one permanent moharrir post.

The measure is aimed at streamlining the functioning of the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, according to the government.

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The cabinet separately approved an amendment to the Punjab Nursing Education Service Rules (Group B), 2016, to facilitate promotion-based filling of Tutor posts at Government College of Nursing in Patiala and Amritsar.

Eligible regular Staff Nurses and Nursing Sisters working under the Director, Research and Medical Education, Punjab, and holding an M.Sc. in Nursing in the relevant speciality will be eligible. Preference will be given to candidates with one year of teaching experience in nursing education.

The cabinet also approved regularisation of contractual non-teaching staff working under the Punjab Information and Communication Technology Education Society. The government said employees covered by the decision will receive regularisation benefits under PICTES in the prescribed pay scales.