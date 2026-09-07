Punjab Cabinet demands pause on Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra appointment

The Punjab Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, has demanded that the appointment of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court be kept on hold until the state government’s views are obtained and duly considered. The Cabinet strongly objected to the appointment being notified without awaiting Punjab’s response.

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On X, Mann said Punjab would not tolerate withholding of the state’s funds, changes to BBMB rules or what he called direct interference in judicial appointments. He demanded that the state’s constitutional role be respected. The Cabinet said the process should move forward only after competent authorities consider Punjab’s views fully.

Procedure under question The Cabinet said the decision violated Para 6 of the Memorandum of Procedure for appointment and transfer of High Court Chief Justices and judges. According to the state, after receiving the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendation, the Union Minister for Law, Justice and Company Affairs is required to obtain the concerned state government’s views before submitting the proposal to the Prime Minister, who advises the President.

The Chief Minister’s Office said the Collegium recommended Justice Mishra, then Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, for the post on August 6. Punjab received a letter from Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on August 12 seeking its consent under Para 6. The Cabinet alleged that the Centre notified the appointment on September 5 without waiting for the state’s response.

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Punjab raises broader federal concerns The Cabinet linked the issue to what it described as repeated interference with Punjab’s constitutional rights. It referred to changes in Bhakra Beas Management Board rules, including removal of the traditional convention ensuring selection of the Member (Power) from Punjab. It also cited the proposed centralisation of Punjab University.

The state government further said more than ₹9,000 crore in Rural Development Fund dues remained unpaid, affecting farmers, while a ₹1,600 crore relief package announced after the devastating 2025 floods had not been disbursed.

The Cabinet also referred to the 2024 recommendation of Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia for Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, alleging differential treatment. It noted that no clear time limit is prescribed for the state or Governor to send recommendations in such appointments.

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The Cabinet said the appointment and oath-taking should remain on hold until Punjab’s views are properly considered, calling the step necessary for transparency, procedural propriety and equitable treatment within the federal framework.