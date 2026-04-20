Punjab cancer patients access cashless treatment amid rising death toll

Punjab is grappling with a rising cancer burden even as its flagship health insurance programme enables patients to access costly treatment without upfront payments.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojna, beneficiaries can avail cashless treatment for serious illnesses, including cancer, across empanelled hospitals. The scheme covers expenses of up to ₹10 lakh per family annually.

One such family, in which a 65-year-old woman was suffering from uterine cancer, availed the benefits of the scheme. The patient, identified as Baljit Kaur from Patiala, underwent surgery and multiple chemotherapy sessions, with most of the ₹8 to 10 lakh cost covered under the programme, significantly reducing the financial strain of treatment.

The scheme allowed her to receive 12 chemotherapy cycles and an eight-hour surgery without direct payments at the hospital, although some ancillary medicines were purchased separately.

The support comes amid a worsening health trend in the state. Data shared by the Union health ministry in Parliament shows that Punjab recorded around 70 cancer-related deaths per day in 2025, taking the annual toll to nearly 25,000. This marks an increase from 22,786 deaths reported in 2021.

The data also indicates a growing incidence among women. More than 13,000 women have died due to cancer in the past five years, with breast cancer emerging as the leading cause. Doctors have flagged a trend of earlier onset among younger patients, linking it to lifestyle factors such as physical inactivity as well as environmental risks.

Authorities have been expanding cancer care infrastructure to address the rising caseload. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann recently reviewed facilities at a cancer institute in Bathinda, where the state plans to introduce advanced surgical systems and improve staffing.

The Mukhya Mantri Sehat Yojna has issued over 9 lakh cards so far and is accepted at more than 900 hospitals, positioning it as a key component of Punjab’s healthcare response.

However, gaps remain. A consumer commission in Chandigarh recently directed the state to reimburse a cancer patient, flagging lapses in communication around policy limits and calling it a deficiency in service.