Punjab claims top position in NITI Aayog education rankings; cites learning outcomes and infrastructure gains

The Punjab government on Monday said the state has achieved the top position in NITI Aayog’s Education Quality Report 2026, marking a significant improvement from its previous rankings in school education indicators.

In a statement, the government said Punjab had ranked 22nd in 2016-17, 26th in 2018-19 and 27th in 2020 before rising to the first position in the latest report. The government linked the improvement to reforms introduced after the Aam Aadmi Party assumed office in 2022.

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According to the statement, Punjab outperformed several major states, including Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi, across a range of school education parameters assessed by NITI Aayog.

The government cited learning outcome data from the report, stating that Class III students in Punjab achieved 82% proficiency in language skills and 78% proficiency in mathematics. Comparable figures for Kerala were reported as 75% and 70%, respectively. In Class IX mathematics, Punjab recorded 52% proficiency compared with Kerala’s 45%, according to the statement.

Infrastructure development was presented as another key contributor to the state's performance. The government said 99.9% of government schools in Punjab now have electricity, while 99% have operational computer facilities.

The statement added that over 80% of government schools have been equipped with smart classrooms. Punjab's smart classroom coverage stands at 80.1%, compared with 50.3% in neighbouring Haryana, while internet connectivity is available in 88.9% of schools compared with 78.9% in Haryana, it said.

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The government also pointed to teacher development initiatives. It said educators were sent to Finland and Singapore for professional training programmes aimed at adopting international best practices in classroom teaching and school management.

According to the statement, the state's public schools have also registered results in competitive examinations. It said 786 government school students qualified JEE Main and 1,284 students cleared NEET.

On the staffing front, the government said more than 13,000 teachers and support staff have been recruited in recent years. It further noted that an English language enhancement initiative is currently benefiting around three lakh students across the state.

The statement also highlighted the establishment of 118 Schools of Eminence, which are designed to provide advanced learning environments, specialised facilities and enhanced academic opportunities within the government school network.

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The government said the latest ranking reflects improvements in educational access, infrastructure, learning outcomes and administrative focus on public schooling. It added that government schools are increasingly attracting enrolment due to upgraded facilities and academic performance.

Punjab’s education reforms have been positioned by the state government as part of a broader strategy to strengthen public education and improve long-term educational outcomes for students across urban and rural areas.