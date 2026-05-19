Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks transparent voter roll revision, flags concerns over deletions

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the Election Commission should ensure transparency and fairness during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls amid concerns over alleged voter deletions in some states.

Yamini C S
Updated19 May 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann speaks in the state assembly. (ANI Video Grab)
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann speaks in the state assembly. (ANI Video Grab)(ANI Video Grab )

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls should be conducted with transparency, fairness and accountability to ensure that no eligible voter is excluded from the democratic process.

In a statement issued in Chandigarh, Mann said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would closely monitor the voter verification exercise in Punjab and deploy party workers at polling booths alongside Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

The Chief Minister referred to concerns raised in several states regarding alleged deletion of genuine votes and irregularities during electoral roll verification.

Mann said public confidence in democratic institutions could be affected if concerns relating to voter lists are not addressed properly.

He urged the Election Commission to ensure that objections raised by citizens and political parties are resolved without delay and in a fair manner.

The Chief Minister also clarified that names of deceased individuals or people who had permanently shifted abroad after obtaining foreign citizenship could be removed from voter lists.

However, he said genuine residents of Punjab should not face difficulties or denial of voting rights during the exercise.

According to Mann, around 83% voter mapping has already been completed in the state. He appealed to voters to participate actively in the verification process to safeguard their democratic rights.

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