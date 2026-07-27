Punjab CM inaugurates 120-bed NABH-accredited hospital in Moga, highlights state's healthcare expansion

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday inaugurated the 120-bed Capital Hospital in Moga, describing it as the district's first National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH)-accredited multi-speciality hospital and saying it would improve access to advanced healthcare services in the Malwa region. He said the facility would provide specialised treatment for serious illnesses closer to people's homes while strengthening the state's healthcare infrastructure.

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Hospital to offer specialist care, cashless treatment According to the Chief Minister, the hospital is equipped with a 10-bed 24x7 emergency unit, a high-end diagnostic laboratory, dialysis facilities and specialist departments including general surgery, cardiology, neurology, nephrology, urology, gastroenterology and medical oncology. Paediatrics and obstetrics & gynaecology departments will also be started soon, he added.

The hospital will provide diagnostic services such as ultrasound, digital X-ray, ECG, 2D Echo, treadmill test, 128-slice CT scan, MRI, C-Arm and other advanced diagnostic facilities.

Mann said eligible patients would be able to avail cashless treatment under both the Punjab government's Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana and the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the hospital had been dedicated to the people of Punjab and that residents of the Malwa region would no longer have to travel to distant cities for quality treatment. He reiterated the government's commitment to providing affordable, modern and quality healthcare across the state.

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Addressing the gathering, Mann said the event was part of the government's ongoing development efforts and not a political programme. He described healthcare and education as the government's top priorities, saying both sectors were essential for inclusive development.

CM cites education reforms, state health initiatives Highlighting education reforms, Mann said Punjab had moved from 27th position in school education in 2022 to the top rank after sustained reforms. He also claimed that the number of government school students qualifying the NEET examination had increased from 82 in 2022 to 881 this year.

The Chief Minister said Punjab now has 1,090 Aam Aadmi Clinics following the inauguration of 100 additional clinics, expanding access to primary healthcare across the state.

He also highlighted the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, describing it as a universal healthcare scheme that provides cashless treatment of up to ₹10 lakh annually to every resident family in Punjab. According to Mann, beneficiaries have already availed cashless treatment worth more than ₹650 crore under the scheme.

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Mann further said Punjab has established a liver transplant centre in Mohali, making it the second state after Delhi to have such a facility. He also referred to the state's Sadak Surakhya Force, stating that the dedicated road safety unit, comprising 1,597 trained personnel and 144 modern vehicles, has reduced road accident fatalities by nearly 50% since its launch while helping accident victims receive timely assistance.