Punjab CM lays foundation stone for ₹24.5-crore government ITI in Sardulgarh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on February 24, 2026 laid the foundation stone of a government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Fatehgarh Sahnewali village in Sardulgarh, in Mansa district, and said the institute would train 240 students each year in multiple technical trades.

Addressing the gathering, Mann also launched a political attack on the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Congress, alleging that earlier governments had weakened the state’s education system and prioritised the interests of political families. He further criticised the BJP, saying it was seeking to strengthen itself in Punjab through leaders who have joined from other parties. The Shiromani Akali Dal, the Congress and the BJP did not respond to the allegations at the time of publication.

According to the details shared at the event, the ITI project is estimated to cost around ₹24.50 crore, including construction, staffing and infrastructure, and is being set up on five acres of land that the village panchayat has provided for the institute. The proposed trades include Electrician, Mechanic Electric Vehicle, Refrigeration and Air Conditioner Technician, Industrial Robotics and Digital Manufacturing Technician, and CNC Machining Technician.

Mann said the state government was focusing on skill development and employment-linked training, and linked the new ITI to broader measures aimed at improving access to education. He cited the setting up of Schools of Eminence and teacher training programmes, stating that teachers had been sent for training in Finland and Singapore as part of efforts to upgrade teaching practices.

The chief minister also reiterated claims about welfare and public services, including free electricity for a large share of households and daytime power supply for farmers. He said the state had expanded public healthcare through Aam Aadmi Clinics and improvements in government hospitals, and referred to the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, under which the state has announced cashless medical treatment coverage of up to ₹10 lakh per family.

Mann said the government had worked on irrigation and watercourse revival, and claimed that the share of canal water used for irrigation had increased since his government took office. He also referred to job appointments made by the state government, stating that government jobs had been provided without bribe or recommendation.

At the event, Mann listed a series of projects for the Sardulgarh area, including two bridges proposed at a combined cost of ₹17.31 crore to reduce detours for residents of villages near the Ghaggar river. He also announced health-related projects, including the opening of a Mohalla Clinic in Sardulgarh and the building of a Health and Wellness Centre and a Block Public Health Unit near the sub-divisional hospital, along with other local infrastructure works such as upgrades to grid capacity, road improvement, sewerage pipelines and proposals to upgrade the Sardulgarh government hospital to a 100-bedded facility.

Senior AAP leader and Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, who attended the programme, said the project would support local economic activity and employment. Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the ITI would expand opportunities for technical training and jobs for youth in the region. Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian and other party leaders were also present.