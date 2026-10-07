Punjab CM Mann alleges central agencies being used ahead of 2027 polls

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has accused the BJP of using central investigative agencies against the state government after a CBI raid at his camp office, alleging that the action is part of the party’s preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections. Mann said the BJP was unsettled by the support he claimed to be receiving from Punjab voters and was seeking to damage his government’s image.

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Mann said the raid showed that the BJP could not compete with the state government on its work and had therefore brought agencies such as the CBI and Enforcement Directorate into the political contest. He alleged that the agencies were being used to target him and the Punjab government.

Central agencies become election issue In a statement, Mann said the BJP had started preparing for the Punjab elections and warned that the ED and CBI would now be used in Punjab to defame him and his government.

Mann also said investigative agencies should function independently and fairly, without political interference. He said the agencies should perform their legal duties without political interference. He said Punjab’s elected government would continue raising issues related to state issues.

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The chief minister also invoked Punjab’s democratic tradition, saying people in the state had responded to attempts to interfere with their political mandate. His comments came after the CBI action at his camp office, which AAP leaders have portrayed as a political move ahead of the elections.

AAP leaders target BJP strategy Cabinet minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the raid reflected BJP’s desperation before the elections. He alleged that attempts were being made to defame the Mann government and said the alleged misuse of the CBI and ED could not suppress Punjab’s voice.

AAP Punjab president and cabinet minister Aman Arora alleged that the raid marked the launch of the BJP’s 2027 election campaign. He claimed the BJP was nervous about the work of the Mann government and was using investigative agencies because it lacked grassroots support.

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AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, senior leader Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj and national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda also criticised the raid. They alleged that central agencies were being used for electoral purposes and said Punjab voters would respond to the action in the coming election.

The allegations made by Mann and other AAP leaders were not accompanied in the supplied material by a response from the BJP or the CBI.

What the BJP said Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon meanwhile hit out at the AAP government over the CBI probe into corruption allegations involving CM Mann’s OSD Rajbir Singh Ghuman. Dhillon said the AAP should cooperate with the investigation and stressed that the probe was ordered by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, rather than the BJP. He also accused the state government of trying to shift the blame for the investigation onto the BJP.

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Dhillon alleged that the corruption and irregularities cited in the case had come to light before the people of Punjab and urged the AAP government to face the probe and respond to the allegations. He said the government should not evade questions about the case and would have to answer to the people of Punjab over the allegations.