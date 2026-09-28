Punjab CM Mann calls seven-member panel meeting on Guru Granth Sahib Act

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has scheduled a meeting of the seven-member coordination committee constituted to discuss the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026. The meeting will be held at 1 pm on September 27 at the chief minister’s residence in Sector 2, Chandigarh, the Punjab government said in an official communication.

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The committee will deliberate on provisions of the amended legislation and matters concerning its implementation. All seven members of the panel are expected to attend the meeting.

The Act was passed by the Punjab legislature in April and received the Governor’s assent on April 17. It was subsequently published in the Punjab government gazette on April 20. The amendment further modifies the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Act, 2008.

The meeting comes as the state government continues discussions around the implementation and provisions of the legislation. A seven-member panel was constituted by the Punjab government earlier in September to coordinate with a five-member committee formed by Sri Akal Takht Sahib on the matter.

Panel members and scope of discussions The seven-member committee includes Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Raghbir Singh, Sant Giani Harnaam Singh Khalsa, Sant Baba Sewa Singh, former Justice Jaswinder Singh, former Justice Gurbir Singh, former IPS officer Jatinder Singh Aulakh and advocate S. Preet Inder Paul Singh.

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The committee has been tasked with deliberating on the provisions of the amended law and issues related to its implementation. The September 27 meeting will bring the members together at the chief minister’s residence for these discussions.

Among other changes, the 2026 amendment replaces the terms “Bir” and “Birs” in the 2008 Act with “Saroop” and “Saroops”. It also contains provisions concerning the printing, publication, storage, distribution and supply of Saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

Government, Akal Takht panels continue coordination The state government’s decision to constitute a seven-member panel followed a series of discussions over the legislation. The panel was formed to maintain coordination with the committee constituted by Sri Akal Takht Sahib and to consider objections and proposed changes related to the Act.

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The legislation has been the subject of discussion between the government and Sikh religious authorities since its notification in April. In June, Sri Akal Takht Sahib directed the Punjab government to address objections raised over provisions of the law. The government later submitted its response, while discussions on the legislation continued.

The September 27 meeting is scheduled to focus on the provisions of the Act and its implementation. The Punjab government has said the seven-member committee will deliberate on these matters as part of the ongoing coordination process.