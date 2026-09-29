Punjab CM Mann links Bhagat Singh legacy to governance and welfare push

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday linked his government’s development and welfare agenda with what he described as the values associated with Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, saying the state was working towards equality, justice, public welfare and protection of its resources.

Speaking at the Jashan-e-Inquilab programme at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana to mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary, Mann outlined projects intended to preserve the martyr’s legacy while also highlighting government measures in power, healthcare, employment, roads and irrigation.

Heritage project takes shape Mann said the ₹52-crore Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Heritage Complex at Khatkar Kalan was in the finalisation stage. Work includes finishing, exhibits, lighting, landscaping, testing and visitor readiness.

The project, he said, is designed to preserve Khatkar Kalan’s historic character while presenting the life, ideals and sacrifices of revolutionary martyrs through contemporary interpretation. The complex is planned to include the ancestral house and replica house, heritage street, recreated village setting, library and curated displays.

Mann said the facilities would also include an auditorium, Tourist Facilitation Centre, cottages, guest house, restaurant or cafeteria, parking, pathways, pond and landscaped open spaces. He said the project was expected to support heritage education and domestic tourism. The facilities are intended for students, researchers, tourists, families and commemorative gatherings, according to the Chief Minister.

He also referred to the Mohali airport being named after Bhagat Singh and the 30-feet-high bronze statue installed at Nishan-e-Inquilab Plaza on Airport Road. Mann said portraits of Bhagat Singh and Baba Sahib Ambedkar had also been installed in government offices.

Welfare measures cited Mann said his government had taken several initiatives since assuming office in March 2022. He said the measures aimed at public welfare. He said around 90% of Punjab households had received zero electricity bills since July 2022 and that the state government had purchased a power plant from a private firm to strengthen generation capacity and make Punjab power-surplus.

He said around 1,100 Aam Aadmi Clinics had been opened, where more than five crore patients had received free treatment. He also cited the closure of 18 toll plazas, saying this was saving around ₹63 lakh from people’s pockets every day.

Mann said around 45,000 km of roads were being renovated and upgraded, while the area under canal irrigation had risen from 26% to 80%. He also cited a health scheme offering cashless treatment up to ₹10 lakh per family.