Punjab CM Mann says drug supply from Pakistan down, new routes now in focus

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday said his government had intensified its campaign against drugs, gangsters and organised crime, claiming that nearly 80% of drugs coming into Punjab from Pakistan had been eliminated since the crackdown began. He also said 10 gangsters had been brought back to Punjab from abroad since January.

Mann said the government would now focus on drug supplies allegedly coming from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Targeting the BJP, he said Punjab’s drug problem would be almost eliminated if the party took care of Mundra Port in Gujarat. He also criticised the Congress and Akali Dal, alleging that they had nurtured gangster culture and therefore had no moral authority to question law and order.

Opposition accused of 'vulture politics' During a press conference, Mann accused opposition parties of practising “vulture politics” by using every unfortunate incident to gain media attention instead of presenting a clear vision for Punjab. He said the state was the gateway to the country and should not be portrayed through isolated incidents.

Mann said the government’s strategy went beyond arrests and involved identifying criminal networks, intercepting consignments, cutting financial channels and pursuing those running organised crime syndicates. He said Punjab Police was working continuously and that action was being taken without regard to political connections or influence.

The chief minister also said attempts to smuggle drugs across the 532-km international border continued, while the Centre had the primary responsibility for stopping cross-border trafficking. He said Punjab had installed anti-drone systems using its own funds. Mann alleged that a major drug consignment had been recovered from Mundra Port and referred to the seizure of around 3,000 kg of drugs there.

Crackdown figures cited by CM Mann said Punjab had launched a major campaign against gangsters and drugs and that the AGTF had, since 2022, acted against 1.24 lakh gangsters and their sympathisers. He said authorities had recovered 1,170 weapons, 15 hand grenades, 858.26 kg of heroin, 480.26 kg of opium, 3,056.85 grams of gold and ₹1.28 crore in cash.