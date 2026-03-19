Punjab CM pushes for greater role of women in politics, highlights welfare measures

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday outlined a broad framework for women’s empowerment, calling for increased participation in governance and decision-making while highlighting a range of welfare and economic initiatives introduced by the state government.

Addressing a gathering at a felicitation event for women entrepreneurs, Mann said that real empowerment lies in access to education, financial independence and representation in public life. He urged women to step into politics and leadership roles, stating that their participation is crucial for building an inclusive and balanced society.

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The chief minister said Punjab has witnessed a significant increase in the appointment of women in administrative roles, including Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police, reflecting a shift towards more inclusive governance.

He also detailed key welfare measures, including direct financial assistance of ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 per month for women, expanded healthcare coverage under state schemes, free electricity for a majority of households and subsidised ration support.

According to Mann, the government has also focused on economic empowerment through initiatives such as self-help groups and startup programmes. Over 58,000 self-help groups have been formed, linking nearly six lakh rural families, while thousands of startups have been supported to generate employment opportunities.

The event recognised 100 women entrepreneurs from across Punjab, highlighting their role in local economic development and community leadership.

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AAP leader Manish Sisodia said the initiative marks a shift towards recognising women from grassroots backgrounds, adding that such efforts could help drive long-term social and economic transformation.